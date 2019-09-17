Felipe Vazquez: What is solicitation of a minor?

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Pirates closing pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested by authorities for several charges. Per reports, Vazquez was arrested for “one count of computer pornography – solicitation of a child” and also “one count of providing obscene material to minors.”

Here are the latest details on the MLB All-Star’s arrest in Pennsylvania, based on an investigation and charges in Florida.

Authorities ID Vazquez, arrest Pirates pitcher

Per TMZ Sports’ report, the investigation involves Vazquez allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old in Lee County, Florida. The authorities allege that the girl in question was in a relationship with the 28-year-old pitcher for the past several years. They also are alleging the girl received a video this past July which showed Vazquez performing a sex act in it.

Vazquez is accused of sending two photos and a video to the girl, now 15 years old. Per TMZ Sports, the individual’s face was not in these photos and video.

🤬 #Pirates ’ All-Star Closer #Felipe Vázquez Arrested On Charges Of Solicitation Of A Child – CBS Pittsburgh Authorities say the alleged victim, now 15, had gotten text messages from Vázquez saying the would meet up after baseball season. https://t.co/ofajzVx1qq — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) September 17, 2019

Based on an arrest warrant affidavit, TMZ Sports reported that investigators were able to identify the Pittsburgh Pirates’ star based on his unique tattoos. Authorities noticed that there were “unique and distinguishable” tattoos on the individual in the photos and video. They ultimately determined those tattoos matched Vazquez based on public internet images of the MLB pitcher.

Vazquez was arrested in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and taken to Allegheny County Jail. He is now facing extradition back to Florida where the charges are based, per Yahoo Sports. In addition, he’s been placed on administrative leave by the Pirates, per their statement.

What is the solicitation of a minor charge?

The solicitation of a minor charge is based on allegations involving the text messages, photos, and video that Vazquez sent to the underaged female. Reports indicate the pitcher allegedly sent the girl texts saying they’d meet for sex after the MLB season was over.

The 2019 Florida Statutes give more detail regarding what the solicitation of a minor charge can involve in the state.

By definition, the charge relates to using an online service, internet service, or electronic device to seduce, lure, solicit, or entice a minor, or person believed to be a minor, to engage in unlawful sexual behavior.

Felipe Vazquez has been a member of the MLB All-Star team the past two seasons. Now, he awaits his extradition to Florida. Officials also said more charges could arrive for the Pirates pitcher as they continue their investigation.