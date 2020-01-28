Dusty Baker Astros: Houston hires Baker to replace AJ Hinch following Astros sign stealing scandal

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Dusty Baker has been hired as the new manager in Houston. The last thing the Houston Astros thought they would be doing on January 28, 2020, would be hiring a new manager.

However, following one of the wildest offseasons in recent MLB history, the Astros, along with the Boston Red Sox both lost their managers due to the now-infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Baker the perfect fit

Dusty Baker knows how to win and he brings a ton of experience to Houston. The good news for Baker is he is inheriting a team that is stacked full of talent.

The bad news is along with his managerial duties, Baker may have to play more of a mentor/psychologist type role in 2020. Houston is public enemy No. 1 right now in Major League Baseball.

When they hit the road, they are going to be heckled like never before. While all sports teams hear jeers when they are the visiting team, this year is going to be a horse of a different color for the Astros – especially when they face the Yankees in New York.

Nevertheless, the talent the Astros have in their lineup ranks with the best in the majors and adding a veteran manager like Baker could ease some of the burden of the off the field circus that is going to quickly build around this team once the year begins.

Dusty brings winning experience

Although Dusty Baker has not managed since 2017, heading back into the dugout will be as easy as riding a bike.

Baker was in control of the Washington Nationals in 2016 and 2017. In both seasons he won 90+ games and two NL East titles. While Baker had great success in DC, the Nats lost in the Division Series both times which led to the team letting him go.

Before heading to DC, Baker had a long stint as the manager of the San Francisco Giants. Baker led the Giants for 10 seasons from 1993 through 2002, ultimately leading the Giants to a World Series appearance during his final season.

After that Baker went on to manage the Cubs from 2003 through 2006 before heading to Cincinnati to take over the Reds from 2008-2013.

Baker has a career managerial record of 840-715 and was voted Manager of the Year on three different occasions.

In his time in the big leagues, Baker hit 242 home runs and drove in 1,013 RBI. He finished with a career batting average of .278.

During his playing days, Baker suited up for the Braves, Dodgers, Giants and A’s.