Dustin Pedroia knee injury: Red Sox star suffers ‘significant setback’ during rehab

Another Dustin Pedroia injury has reportedly taken place. When you think of the Red Sox and their recent success over the past decade, you can’t help but think of their gritty second baseman.

Now his career could be in serious jeopardy of coming to an end well before he wanted.

Dustin Pedroia setback

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe tweeted out that the Red Sox veteran second baseman suffered a “significant setback” while rehabbing his knee this offseason.

Breaking news: #RedSox 2B Dustin Pedroia has suffered what sources say was a significant setback with his left knee. His availability for at least spring training is questionable. Pedroia is discussing his options with his family, agents, and the Sox. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 21, 2020

Pedroia’s lengthy comeback attempt has once again hit another roadblock. The former 2007 Rookie of the Year and 2008 MVP Award winner hasn’t seen much action since he first suffered his horrific injury back in 2017.

The play Pedroia was injured on looked like an innocent one, yet the results have been devastating.

Over the past two seasons, Pedroia played just nine games. Now with the news breaking that something happened that has caused a setback in his rehab, things are not looking great for a 2020 return.

While what exactly occurred that caused this latest setback is not fully known at this time, what we do know according to the New York Post is the 36-year-old Pedroia will most likely be out for all of Spring Training — if not longer.

Pedroia underwent a joint preservation procedure in August, and he is going to talk with his family, agents, and the team to discuss his future options, according to the report.

Bad to worse for Red Sox

As if this team needed more bad news following the firing of Alex Cora due to allegations of cheating, Sox fans still have thoughts running through their heads about losing star outfielder Mookie Betts.

Betts has been rumored to be on the trade block as he enters the final year of his contract in Boston. Betts is going to demand a hefty payday in 2021, and with the Red Sox team salary growing, unfortunately, his days may be numbered in Boston.