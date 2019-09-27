Did Felix Hernandez retire? Seattle Mariners legend cheered off field

Felix Hernandez pitched his last game for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. It was an emotional event for the fans in attendance, but also for hundreds of thousands who watched it take place on television.

King Felix, as he is better known by his die-hard fans, took the mound for one final time as a member of the Mariners. Though he didn’t have a clean outing against the Oakland Athletics, he did have some memorable moments.

Whatever happens tonight this is a pretty cool thank you to Felix Hernandez pic.twitter.com/TkbvzSn3RF — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) September 27, 2019

With the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning, Felix was aided by a great catch from Dylan Moore in left field to bring the inning to an end. Mariners manager Scott Servais then let Felix go out to start the sixth inning and the emotions at T-Mobile Park were taken to a new level.

The rest of the team let Felix go on the field by himself and then catcher Omar Narvaez joined him for the sixth-inning warmups. The other players waited and let Felix have a moment on the field to himself before they got back to the action.

Ah hell, just watch Felix Hernandez say goodbye and have yourself a cry: https://t.co/CIcvGvzddU pic.twitter.com/9FN8lkR1XY — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 27, 2019

Felix retired the first batter of the inning and Servais slowly strolled to the mound to replace his pitcher. After 106 pitches, it was time for him to call it a night and officially take his place as one of the best pitchers to ever play for the Seattle Mariners.

The crowd cheered for a long time as Felix was hugged by each of the infielders who had come to the mound, including long-time teammate Kyle Seager. He then had to wipe away tears as he walked to the dugout and everyone in the stadium gave him a standing ovation.

Find you someone who looks at you the way J.P. Crawford looks at Felix Hernandez 😭 #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/ABK9KDnjRx — Lauren Blackwell (@Lo_Blackwell) September 27, 2019

Did Felix Hernandez retire from baseball?

The long-term contract that Hernandez had with the Mariners has come to an end. As the franchise continues to rebuild, it has been parting with nearly every veteran player on the roster. That now includes former Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez.

This might not be the end for Fernandez, as he is just 33 years old and has expressed interest in continuing to pitch. It won’t be in Seattle, though, and he may have to adjust the role he takes for his next team. The MLB offseason will dictate whether or not we have seen the last of Hernandez.

Felix Hernandez takes a photo with the Kings Court. This was just a perfect ending. 💙 #TrueToTheBlue @SONTHighlights pic.twitter.com/6WAV0MmyYT — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) September 27, 2019

Many Seattle Mariners fans have been posting on social media with supportive messages, including hopes that he will find another team to play for and finally get the opportunity to pitch in the postseason. Seattle is going to miss its king.