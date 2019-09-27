Home > Sport > MLB

Did Felix Hernandez retire? Seattle Mariners legend cheered off field

27th September 2019 12:30 PM ET
Felix Hernandez With Mariners
Felix Hernandez pitches his final game for the Seattle Mariners. Pic credit: MLB/YouTube

Felix Hernandez pitched his last game for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. It was an emotional event for the fans in attendance, but also for hundreds of thousands who watched it take place on television.

King Felix, as he is better known by his die-hard fans, took the mound for one final time as a member of the Mariners. Though he didn’t have a clean outing against the Oakland Athletics, he did have some memorable moments.

With the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning, Felix was aided by a great catch from Dylan Moore in left field to bring the inning to an end. Mariners manager Scott Servais then let Felix go out to start the sixth inning and the emotions at T-Mobile Park were taken to a new level.

The rest of the team let Felix go on the field by himself and then catcher Omar Narvaez joined him for the sixth-inning warmups. The other players waited and let Felix have a moment on the field to himself before they got back to the action.

Felix retired the first batter of the inning and Servais slowly strolled to the mound to replace his pitcher. After 106 pitches, it was time for him to call it a night and officially take his place as one of the best pitchers to ever play for the Seattle Mariners.

The crowd cheered for a long time as Felix was hugged by each of the infielders who had come to the mound, including long-time teammate Kyle Seager. He then had to wipe away tears as he walked to the dugout and everyone in the stadium gave him a standing ovation.

Did Felix Hernandez retire from baseball?

The long-term contract that Hernandez had with the Mariners has come to an end. As the franchise continues to rebuild, it has been parting with nearly every veteran player on the roster. That now includes former Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez.

This might not be the end for Fernandez, as he is just 33 years old and has expressed interest in continuing to pitch. It won’t be in Seattle, though, and he may have to adjust the role he takes for his next team. The MLB offseason will dictate whether or not we have seen the last of Hernandez.

Many Seattle Mariners fans have been posting on social media with supportive messages, including hopes that he will find another team to play for and finally get the opportunity to pitch in the postseason. Seattle is going to miss its king.

