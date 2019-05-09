Dee Gordon injury update: Seattle Mariners second baseman hit on wrist by New York Yankees pitcher, J.P. Crawford promotion?

A Dee Gordon injury update has just been released by the Seattle Mariners. Fans had been worried there would be bad news following Gordon getting removed from the Thursday night game.

Batting in the third inning against New York Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ, Gordon took a pitch off his right wrist and forearm. Gordon was in a lot of pain as his manager and the Mariners trainer came out to tend to him.

While Gordon appeared to be trying to tough it out, the trainer did not like what he saw. Gordon cursed loudly, which was caught on the live broadcast by Root Sports, before being removed from the game.

Dylan Moore replaced Gordon as a pinch-runner and took over at second base. Later, Moore walked and stole second in his first at-bat of the game.

FINAL: Mariners lose to the Yankees, 3-1. M's may have also lost Dee Gordon to a wrist injury. pic by: AP Photo/Kathy Willens pic.twitter.com/Qtji7TJwTO — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) May 10, 2019

Dee Gordon injury update from Seattle Mariners

The Mariners performed X-rays on Gordon, according to manager Scott Servais, but the wrist was too swollen to give a proper result.

He will now have to go through a CT scan and have more tests done on the wrist Friday. The interim news is not great, which suggests he could head to the injured list.

Gordon was really starting to heat up at the plate and had gone 7-for-14 over his last three games. Entering play on May 9, he had a .304 batting average and earned a chance to be the leadoff hitter for the team again.

The value Gordon has provided at second base is also hard to underscore, as he has delivered his Gold Glove defense again. Losing him for any length of time could make the worst defensive team in the American League even worse.

There are a number of infielders waiting at Triple-A Tacoma to get a shot with the Mariners. J.P Crawford, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in the trade of Jean Segura, could play second base or shortstop.

The Mariners also have Shed Long, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds. Long has been hitting the cover off the ball and can play second or third base.

Kyle Seager is also doing well after his surgery, with the hope of providing the team a boost in the second half of the season. When Seager is healthy and completes his rehab stint, he will likely become the every day third baseman again.

Who will share the infield with him at that point?

Midway through the game, news came down that J.P. Crawford was removed from the game Tacoma was playing. This is typically an indication of a promotion, but no follow-up announcement has been made. Yet.