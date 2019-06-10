David Ortiz shooter: See video of gunman who shot Red Sox star, now in custody

The alleged shooter who shot former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is in custody.

Ortiz is not just a legend in his hometown of Santo Domingo, he is also loved by millions of fans here in the United States. When news spread that Ortiz was shot late last night social media lit up. Now reports are coming in that the shooter has been identified and video has been released.

Eddy Feliz Garcia arrested

The Daily Mail indicates that Eddy Feliz Garcia has been arrested in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. Ortiz was shot in the back at near point-blank range while having drinks with friends including local TV host Jhoel Lopez. While police still haven’t released a motive for the shooting, they have arrested Garcia.

The only positive news from this horrific incident is the way the people at the bar reacted. The crowd ganged up on Garcia while Ortiz was taken to the hospital. The whole incident happened very fast. The latest video coverage is provided below.

Ortiz was quickly whisked away to Abel Gonzalez Clinic where he underwent what sounds like a very successful surgery.

“Doctors say that David is out of danger, thank God,” Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz, told ESPN. “What they have told me post-op is that the doctors believe he will recover quickly.”

Well-wishers chime in

David Ortiz may not play in the majors anymore, but his impact is stronger than ever. Hundreds of fans and players alike took to social media wishing the Ortiz family a speedy recovery.

David Ortiz suffers gunshot wound in Dominican Republic, expected to make full recovery: https://t.co/XGQmfo2aT7 pic.twitter.com/xMoRUBXsom — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 10, 2019

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is deep. However, it is strictly kept on the field as shown by the tweet from the YES Network in New York.

Six years ago, David Ortiz's spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi. pic.twitter.com/9orpBgnVI5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 10, 2019

Even former President Barack Obama chimed in wishing Big Papi a speedy and full recovery. David Ortiz is one of the good guys in sports. Thoughts and prayers are still pouring in for a full recovery.