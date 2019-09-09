Dave Dombrowski fired by Boston Red Sox: GM let go one year following 2018 World Series title

Not even one year removed from a World Series Championship, the Boston Red Sox have fired General Manager and President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. While a fall guy always takes the blame in sports when a team is struggling, this move came as quite a shock to Red Sox fans.

Dombrowski out

With the news coming out on Monday morning that the Boston Red Sox fired their president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Sunday, fans are wondering where do they go from here? Or, why even make this type of move in the first place?

BREAKING: According to ESPN, the Red Sox have fired Dave Dombrowski as their GM and president of baseball operations. pic.twitter.com/SM8wcB8pt9 — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 9, 2019

Dombrowski was the true architect behind Boston’s 2018 World Series championship. Just like in Detroit previously, when given free rein, Dombrowski showed he could assemble a winning club in a short period of time.

He was also the one who hired Red Sox manager Alex Cora right before the 2018 season. Cora said he was “surprised and shocked” to learn of the move.

“This is a guy that gave me a chance to come here and be a big-league manager,” Cora said. “It’s one of those things that caught me. They just told me, so I’m not ready to talk about it.”

Even though rumors have been swirling that a change at the top may be coming due to a poor showing in 2019, this move is nevertheless shocking for an organization that was still on top of the baseball world.

Outside of hiring Cora, Dombrowski also struck deals with David Price, JD Martinez, and Chris Sale.

What next?

With Dave Dombrowski’s contract running through the 2020 season, which way will the Red Sox go in terms of looking for a new GM?

As of now, senior vice president Raquel Ferreira and assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Brian O’Halloran and Zack Scott will jointly lead their baseball operations department for the rest of the season according to ESPN.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

As of Monday, September 9, Boston is 17.5 games out in the AL East, and 8 games behind in the Wild Card race.