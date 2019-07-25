Danyll Gammon: Who is Troy Tulowitzki’s wife?

On Thursday, July 25, Troy Tulowitzki officially announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Tulowitzki was attempting to continue his career with the New York Yankees but chose to hang up the cleats officially and spend more time with his wife and child.

So who is Troy Tulowitzki’s wife Danyll Gammon?

Troy Tulowitzki’s wife Danyll Gammon

Troy Tulowitzki married to Danyll Gammon in November 2009. Danyll was his high school sweetheart and they attended Freemont High School together in Sunnyvale, California where their relationship blossomed.

According to one source, Danyll played basketball and lettered in the sport for multiple seasons in high school, but didn’t continue with that in college.

The couple continued dating after high school. Ultimately, Troy proposed to Danyll in 2008. A year later, the couple officially tied the knot at a ceremony held in Portola Valley, California.

Troy’s dad served as his best man for the wedding.

In a Denver Post report from February 2010, Troy explained why and how Danyll captured his heart:

“Danyll was there from the beginning. She was with me when I was a nobody. And she’s a special person to put up with how crazy I am about baseball.”

Troy & Danyll’s child, family pets

The couple generally keeps a low profile as they’re not particularly active on Instagram or other social media. However, big news arrived for them several years ago.

In 2014, Troy and Danyll welcomed their first child. Danyll gave birth to a baby boy whom they named Taz. Other sources indicate that Troy and Danyll also have dogs named Ripken and Rawlings.

Tulowitzki is calling it quits after playing baseball for 13 years. Now that Troy Tulowitzki has officially retired from MLB, he’ll be able to enjoy his family life with Danyll Gammon, Taz, and their pets.