Dallas Keuchel Braves deal in place as Atlanta signs free-agent pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly signed former Houston Astros star Dallas Keuchel.

Keuchel rumors have been heating up for weeks now, with the early reports indicating that the New York Yankees and possibly St. Louis Cardinals were the teams with an inside track to sign the left-hander.

Now it seems that the Braves have taken center stage in the latest Keuchel rumors.

Braves move quickly?

With several teams rumored to be in the mix for Dallas Keuchel, the Atlanta Braves throwing their hat into the ring sure makes sense.

According to MLB.com, MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal tweeted Thursday night that Atlanta is in “serious talks” with Keuchel.

Now those rumors can be set aside as Yahoo! Sports confirms the two have struck a deal. Terms are not fully out as of this time, however, Keuchel is officially a member of the Atlanta Braves.

#Braves in serious talks with free-agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel, sources tell The Athletic. Unclear whether deal is in place and whether other teams are still involved. @Feinsand mentioned Braves earlier as front-runner. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 7, 2019

With pitchers like Mike Foltynewicz and Kevin Gausman continuing to struggle, adding a stud like Keuchel could be the shot in the arm the Braves needed.

Atlanta has a ton of talent at the plate, but signing an experienced pitcher like Keuchel could make them a serious contender.

Resume is strong

Because he hasn’t pitched yet in 2019, it is hard to say what Dallas Keuchel will look like when he finally does hit the mound. If history tells the tale, Keuchel should be fine.

With an American League Cy Young Award on his resume from 2015 and an overall 3.66 career ERA, Keuchel knows how to win. He also can eat up innings. Keuchel has thrown over 200+ innings three times in his career.

Another advantage for the Braves taking a chance on Keuchel is he will be fresh. Atlanta will bring him around slowly and with just half the year left, Keuchel should be mighty strong in late September.