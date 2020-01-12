Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez part of possible blockbuster trade between Cardinals, Rockies for Nolan Arenado?

The MLB hot stove rumors have been rather quiet this offseason. While a few deals have occurred, we have yet to see a blockbuster come down the pipeline.

That could be changing soon.

The rumors of Nolan Arenado being traded before Spring Training just won’t go away. Usually, where there is smoke, there is fire.

It seems that the St. Louis Cardinals, along with the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, are the top teams to possibly strike a deal with Colorado.

If these latest rumors are true, St. Louis may be the team that lands Arenado.

Dan Buffa tweeted out the rumored deal that sounds too good to be true for both sides. While diehard Rockies fans may not want to part with Arenado, the return would be sweet for Colorado.

The original source of this possible blockbuster deal was someone who is definitely in the know — baseball analyst Bruce Levine.

Levine said on his radio show today that a deal has been discussed between the Rockies and Cardinals that involved several top-tier players, including Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez, and prospect Matt Liberatore for Nolan Arenado.

The Cardinals just obtained Liberatore from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade in which they sent Randy Arozarena and José Martínez to the Rays.

If this deal did take place, the Rockies would strengthen their pitching staff and get one of the top prospects in the game.

The 25-year-old Hudson finished with a 16-7 record in 2019. He also had an ERA of 3.35. Obviously, if the Cardinals really want in on the Arenado sweepstakes, Hudson will most likely have to be part of the deal.

With Arenado under contract for several years to come, this could be a win-win for both sides.