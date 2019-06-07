Cubs World Series Odds improve following Craig Kimbrel signing

The Chicago Cubs World Series odds have changed over the last 24 hours. That is directly impacted by the signing of closer Craig Kimbrel. When the big news broke, Cubs fans were more than excited to know that their bullpen will be much stronger. The betting public took notice as a surge of wagers began coming in on the Cubs to win the 2019 Fall Classic.

Cubs odds jump

It had been more than 100 years since the Chicago Cubs won a World Series. Now they are hoping for another. The Cubbies won the Series in 2016, and the 2019 team has all the tools to make a run at another title. With the bullpen being their Achilles’ heel, Chicago went out and picked up one of the best closers in the game in free agent Craig Kimbrel.

If you are a believer in the Cubbies, now may be the perfect time to put a wager on them. Before the signing of Kimbrel, online sportsbook Fan Duel indicates that the Chicago Cubs were listed at +2100. That has now changed to +1900. Those odds may drop even further before the July 4 holiday if Kimbrel comes out of the pen and looks like his old self.

Waiting to wager on the Cubs could cost you a bigger jackpot if they do win the 2019 World Series. Many experts believe that the odds could fall all the way to +1200 if Kimbrel looks good.

World Series top 5 favorites

While the Cubs are inching upward on the World Series odds board, the top five contenders have basically stayed the same since Opening Day – with the exception of the surging Minnesota Twins.

The Astros (+330) Dodgers (+450) and Yankees (+600) still hold the top three positions as the favorites. The red hot Twins are now at No. 4 at +800, with the Phillies at No. 5 at +1100.