Craig Kimbrel, Willson Contreras injury updates: How long will the Cubs stars be out?

The last thing the Chicago Cubs need now is injuries. Unfortunately, that is what they are dealing with.

The Cubs announced on Monday evening that closer Craig Kimbrel will join Willson Contreras on the IL. The big question is how long will these two be on the shelf.

Craig Kimbrel sidelined

After complaining of discomfort in his last outing, the Cubs sent Craig Kimbrel for an MRI. While nothing serious turned up in the test, the Cubs aired on the side of caution and placed Kimbrel on the 10-day IL. To fill his roster spot, Chicago recalled pitcher Duane Underwood.

The Cubs signed Kimbrel less than six weeks ago to bolster their struggling bullpen. Cubs fans are hopeful that he will fully heal and get back to his regular self for the September stretch run.

Bad to worse

It is bad enough to be without your closer, but losing your All-Star catcher is a “bad to worse” situation. Chicago’s Willson Contreras is expected to miss four weeks with a strained right hamstring.

While there never is a good time to be injured, the Cubs suffered a severe blow losing Contreras now.

The Cubs catcher is hitting close to .290 so far this season with 57 RBI. Contreras indicated he hopes to start rehabbing and jogging in a week or so as he tries to climb back to being 100-percent.

“I’ve got to be smart about it by the time I get back I’ll be 100 percent. I’m disappointed with this injury because of the way I take care of my body,” he added, “it shouldn’t happen. … But things happen for a reason.”

Cubs fans know that if they are poised to make a run at the postseason, they need both Kimbrel and Contreras in the lineup and ready to go.