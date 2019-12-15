Corey Kluber deal: Indians trade Cy Young winner to Texas for Emmanuel Clase, Delino DeShields Jr.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It may be the dead of winter but some big MLB deals have taken place this past week with the latest coming on Sunday afternoon.

Corey Kluber deal

Corey Kluber is heading home. The longtime Cleveland Indians star pitcher looks to be finishing his MLB career where his dream first began, back in his home state of Texas.

Kluber attended High School in Coppell, Texas, which is just a 15-20 minute drive from where the Texas Rangers play their home games in Arlington.

This move for the Rangers would put the hometown kid as their ace. Kluber will join forces with Mike Minor and Lance Lynn in 2020.

Both Minor and Lynn had decent numbers in 2019. Minor (14-10, 3.59 ERA) and Lynn (16-11, 3.67 ERA) both were more than serviceable last season. However, when you are in the same division as the Houston Astros and Oakland A’s, things can be tough.

The Rangers front office is hoping the addition of Kluber can help this team get over the top in 2020 in the AL West.

While Kluber only pitched 35 innings in 2019, the Rangers believe he is still one of the best in the game.

In 2017, Kluber finished with an 18-4 mark with a 2.25 ERA. He followed that up in 2018 by going 20-7, with an ERA of 2.89. What was more impressive was his league-leading 215 innings pitched that season.

If Kluber has even half of that left in the tank, the Rangers could flirt with 90 wins next season.

Who did Texas give up in the deal?

The Rangers had to give away some young talent to land Kluber, but that is expected when you are dealing for a Cy Young Award winner.

Cleveland will receive hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Texas Rangers for Corey Kluber, a source confirms to ESPN. @Ken_Rosenthal and @ThreeTwoEephus had the return. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2019

According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan, Cleveland will receive hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Rangers in return for Kluber.

Clase looks to have a bright future. The 21-year-old flirts with the upper 90’s when he takes the mound and has the potential to be the Tribes’ future closer.

DeShields, 27, will add to the Indians outfield depth. DeShields hit .249 with four runs and 32 RBI in 2019.