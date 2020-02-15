Cody Bellinger, Trevor Bauer rip Astros sign-stealing apology: ‘It was weak’ [Video]

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Cody Bellinger is one of the best players in MLB. He loves and respects the game. That may be why he didn’t hold back when asked about his feeling on the Astros cheating scandal.

Cody Bellinger lets loose on Astros

The usually mild-mannered Cody Bellinger spoke his mind moments before the Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers conducted their first official workout according to ESPN.

Bellinger said the Astros’ pre-arranged apologies on Thursday were “whatever” and called the one from Astros owner Jim Crane “weak.”

What was even more interesting was that the Dodgers star first baseman used the term “weak” when describing the punishment from Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. While Manfred fined the Astros millions and took away several draft picks, he granted the players involved immunity.

That may be what is bothering the Dodgers slugger the most.

“Those guys were cheating for three years,” Bellinger said of the Astros. “I think what people don’t realize is [Jose] Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in 2017. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us. But it’s over.”

With the tone of voice Bellinger was using, you better believe this is far from over.

And oh, by the way, if you are curious to if Bellinger believes that the Astros are guilty of stealing signs from their opponents, that answer is simple – “A hundred percent,” he said.

Trevor Bauer rips Astros

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of time before reporters asked Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer what he thought about the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Bauer was outspoken on Twitter after the story originally came to light back in November. In fact, he went back and forth with several tweets saying that he knew about this and had “heard rumors” of the Astros cheating.

He believed that several times the Astros knew what he was going to throw before he did, and when the news broke that the Astros had been cheating, Bauer took to Twitter several times posting video clips and responding to the allegations.

Now when he got his chance to speak on it at spring training on Friday, Bauer didn’t hold back.

Trevor Bauer had a lot to say about the Astros' "apology" press conference. 💀 pic.twitter.com/oq5tvr6yog — theScore (@theScore) February 14, 2020

“If you come at me, I feel like I have every right to defend myself,” Bauer said. “Now they’ve chosen to make it about me and attack my character. I’m not going to let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they’ve stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself was completely unfair.”

It is going to be interesting to see how Bauer, along with the rest of the league reacts the first time they face the Astros in 2020. Things are likely going to get a lot uglier before they settle down, that’s for sure.