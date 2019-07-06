CJ Cron injury update: How long will the Twins star be sidelined?

The last thing the Minnesota Twins need is another injury to a star player. Unfortunately, right now that is their reality.

The Twins announced Saturday afternoon that they will be placing first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right thumb.

Cron joins Twins list of walking wounded

The Minnesota Twins are having a great season, however, the last few weeks haven’t been kind. With the announcement of slugger C.J. Cron hitting the injured list for 10-days, the power of the lineup will once again get a bit thinner. Cron will join Eddie Rosario (ankle), Jake Odorizzi (blister) and Willians Astudillo (oblique) on the injured list.

The news came as a bit of a shock for Twins fans. After all, Cron looked great on Friday night against Texas. Cron finished the evening 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and he scored two runs as the Twins destroyed the Rangers by the final score of 15-6.

While Manager Rocco Baldelli knows his team is playing well, he doesn’t want to take a chance with Cron, who is hitting .266 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs this season.

“It’s something that we’re all in agreement that this is something that needs a little time,” Baldelli said. “He was altering his swing a little bit and didn’t look like himself in some ways, and it was all related to this thumb and it’s just something that we think a good 10-day break will really help with.”

Baldelli knows first hand from his playing days how tough it can be to get over a thumb injury, and rest is the best thing for it. He also knows that if the Twins are going to make a postseason run, they will need Cron in the lineup.

Twins buyers?

When you are leading your division by seven games heading into the All-Star break, odds are you are looking to be buyers down the stretch. With Cron, Odorizzi, and Rosario a bit banged up, will Minnesota be looking to strengthen their roster?

Pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Marcus Stroman along with Yankees slugger Glyber Torres have all been mentioned in trade talks involving the Twins. Those rumors. along with countless others will surely get stronger as August nears.