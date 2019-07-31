Cincinnati Reds brawl breaks out just moments before team trades Yasiel Puig

In one of the biggest MLB brawls of the season, pitcher Amir Garrett chose to rush in and attack the entire Pittsburgh Pirates roster.

Garrett turned and raced by officials and as soon as he reached coaches and players on the side of the field, he started throwing punches.

The benches cleared, trying to either break up the Pirates-Reds brawl or get in some punches of their own, with Yusiel Puig as one of the men racing into the fray.

What Puig likely didn’t know was that would be one of the last things he did with the Cincinnati Reds.

Before the brawl started, and during the Reds game with the Pirates, Cincinnati reached a three-team deal to trade Yasiel Puig to the Cleveland Indians in a deal that brings them pitcher Trevor Bauer.

We reported earlier today that the Cincinnati Reds were considering trading for Trevor Bauer with one of their top prospects Taylor Trammell as an option.

No one had any idea that Yasiel Puig would be a player shipped off in the trade.

The bad news for the Cleveland Indians is that Puig might be suspended for his role in prolonging the brawl, according to ESPN.

Puig and Garrett were both ejected from the game and Cincinnati manager David Bell also faces a suspension for running onto the field after umpires ejected him earlier in the game.

Also ejected from the game was Reds’ pitcher Jared Hughes and bench coach Freddie Benavides. Three Pirates were ejected, including pitchers Chris Archer and Kyle Crick as well as catcher Francisco Cervelli.

Yasiel Puig has been ejected from three games in his MLB career, the most of any active player in the majors.

As for the Yasiel Puig trade, he will head to the Cleveland Indians along with Franmil Reyes. Trevor Bauer will go to the Cincinnati Reds along with minor league pitcher Scott Moss.

Pitcher Logan Allen and minor league outfielder Victor Nova will head to Cleveland from the San Diego Padres, the third team involved. Taylor Trammell, as expected, is also involved, but he will head to the San Diego Padres.