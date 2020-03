Christian Yelich is one of the best young players in all of Major League Baseball. Now the Milwaukee Brewers star is about to get paid like one of the best in the game.

Christian Yelich contract extension

It has been a rough offseason in many ways for the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the departures of catcher Yasmani Grandal and infielder Mike Moustakas to free agency last offseason, the Brew Crew wanted to make sure that their strongest rising star didn’t get away too.

Even though he wasn’t due to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023, the Brewers weren’t taking any chances with their two-time batting title winner.

According to The Athletic (via MSN’s report), the Milwaukee Brewers front office and Yelich are close to an agreement on a major extension that will not only make Yelich one of the highest-paid players in the game today but will keep him a member of the Brewers for close to a decade.

Read More Mike Trout injury update: Fantasy baseball owners have reason to be concerned

Baseball guru Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Yelich’s contract extension is worth somewhere north of $200 million for the next seven years. Full details are expected to be revealed by the end of the week.

With the pay scales in sports at an all-time high, sometimes these deals can seem a bit ridiculous.

In Yelich’s case, this was a bargain. The kid can flat out play. While he has always been a great player, he became much more popular on and off the field after leaving Miami for Milwaukee.

Christian Yelich net worth 2020

So just how much is Christian Yelich worth?

According to Spotrac, Yelich signed a seven-year deal worth $49,570,000 with the Brewers back in 2018. That is a nice chunk of cash. However, it doesn’t include the millions he made during his three seasons in Miami.

If Rosenthal’s information is correct, meaning this new deal is worth $215 million, that would put Yelich’s net worth (prior to taxes and adjustments) right around the $275-$280 million range.

Not too shabby of a figure for the 28-year-old Thousand Oaks native.

Last season Yelich finished with some of the best numbers he ever put up in his career.

Yelich crushed 44 home runs, drove in 97 RBIs, and finished with a .329 batting average. He also finished with a league-best 1.100 OPS in 2019.

The year before that Yelich was named the National League MVP. In 2018, the two-time all-star hit 36 homers, drove in 110 RBIs, and hit .326.

The Brewers are hoping that 2020 is the year they can finally break through and surpass the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers to become the National League representative in the 2020 Fall Classic.

As long as they have a healthy Christian Yelich, the sky is the limit for this team.