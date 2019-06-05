Chicago Cubs Craig Kimbrel rumors heat up: Twins, Phillies also in mix

Closer Craig Kimbrel may be teamless right now, but sooner or later he will be saving games once again. The question is with what team?

It seems that four teams are rumored to have an inside edge on obtaining the hard-throwing closer.

Cubs front runners?

Is a reunion with the Atlanta Braves in the stars for Kimbrel? He is familiar with the club and the city. After all, he had some of his best moments in Atlanta. However, it seems that the Chicago Cubs are making a serious push for Kimbrel as well.

#Cubs pushing hard for Kimbrel, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 5, 2019

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Cubbies are pushing hard for Kimbrel. MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi goes even a bit further as he believes the Cubs are now actually the favorites to land Kimbrel.

One thing is certain, the Cubs are in serious need of bullpen help. Signing Kimbrel could be just what they need to bolster the staff.

In theory, it would allow Pedro Strop to move to the setup role more often and it would give Chicago a closer with tons of big game experience.

Twins, Phillies, Yanks all in the mix

The best part about all of the MLB rumors that began to swirl in June is that they haven’t always panned out. Meaning sometimes a surprise team comes in that no one expects, makes a move, and grabs the star player.

Could that be the Minnesota Twins this year in the case for Craig Kimbrel?

MLB Network insider Joel Sherman believes Dallas Keuchel will end up with the New York Yankees and Craig Kimbrel will sign with the Minnesota Twins.

This would be huge for Minnesota. The Twins are playing great baseball and adding someone like Kimbrel would be a sure statement that they are all in this season.

ICYMI https://t.co/gbbE2d2377 Some thoughts/theories why Keuchel has yet to sign. #Yankees #Phillies #Twins #StlCards. Most common speculation I got from industry: Keuchel to NYY, Kimbrel to Minn. It was mainly speculation, though 1 exec said Kimbrel is a Twin priority. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 5, 2019

Since breaking into the majors with Atlanta, Kimbrel has compiled numbers that are very video game like. In nine seasons he has a career 1.91 ERA along with a 0.92 WHIP.

Add that to his 333 saves and it makes many fans scratch their heads in disbelief that he is still on the open market.