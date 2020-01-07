Boston Red Sox cheating scandal: Alex Cora, 2018 World Series champions accused of stealing signs

Here we go again. First, it was the Houston Astros, now the Boston Red Sox have been accused of the unthinkable – stealing signs during their 2018 World Series championship run.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox may have had a bit of help via video replay during their run towards the World Series crown.

Rosenthal is reporting that three different people have come forward to The Athletic and reported that Red Sox players visited the video replay room regularly during games to learn the sign sequence opponents were using.

Before the 2018 season, after years of barely enforcing its broad rules regarding replay rooms, the league made it crystal clear: Replay rooms cannot be used to help steal signs. Three people who were with the Red Sox during their 108-win 2018 season told The Athletic that during that regular season, at least some players visited the video replay room during games to learn the sign sequence opponents were using. The replay room is just steps from the home dugout at Fenway Park, through the same doors that lead to the batting cage. Every team’s replay staff travels to road games, making the system viable in other parks as well.

This is not the kind of news the Red Sox want hovering over them with spring training right around the corner. Obviously, just like all of these cases, it is going to boil down to a he-said-he-said scenario.

While without hardcore proof of players being seen on video actually watching the monitor in the Fenway dugout, things could be hard to prove.

However, here is where things get a bit interesting.

The Boston Red Sox manager in 2018 was Alex Cora. 2018 was Cora’s first season as the skipper. In 2017, Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros, who just so happened to be accused of illegally using electronics to steal signs in the 2017 World Series.

Coincidence? Sure, it could be – but it doesn’t look good.

The Athletic is reporting that the Red Sox have not commented on the situation. This story will only get bigger as spring training draws near.