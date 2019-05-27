Bill Buckner death: What is Lewy Body Dementia?

Bill Buckner, the Major League Baseball player whose otherwise illustrious career was overshadowed by a crucial fielding error for Boston Red Sox against the New York Mets in 1986 World Series, has died at the age of 69, according to a statement by his family.

Buckner’s career in the MLB spanned 21 seasons from 1969 to 1990, during which he played for five different teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Kansas City Royals.

The Bay Area native usually played first base but sometimes right and left field. Over the course of his 22-year MLB career with five different teams, Buckner produced more than 2,700 hits and 174 home runs.

He won the 1980 batting title with the Cubs, averaging .324, and was an All-Star for the Chicago Cubs in 1981.

He made the top 25 MVP voting four times during his career, with top 10 finishes in 1981 and 1982. His career batting average was .289.

However, his fielding error on the night of October 25, 1986, when a ball passed between his legs at Shea Stadium, while playing for the Red Sox against the New York Mets is in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, is what he came to be remembered for.

Bill Buckner receives a standing ovation as he throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Dwight Evans at Fenway Park (2008) RIP Bill… #MLB #RedSox #History pic.twitter.com/MSYbHh1eZL — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) May 27, 2019

Buckner cause of death: Lewy body dementia

Buckner had been battling dementia for years before he died, and according to a statement by his wife Jody, he died surrounded by his family.

After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

What is Lewy body dementia?

Lewy body dementia is one of the most common types of neurodegenerative diseases after Alzheimer’s. The disease, which affects more than 1.3 million Americans, is similar to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease and is characterized by a gradual decline in mental abilities.

Progressive dementia is associated with the accumulation of protein deposits called Lewy bodies in the nerve cells of the brain regions linked with higher cognitive functions and motor control.

Symptoms of Lewy body dementia include cognitive deterioration that manifests as difficulty in thinking, confusion, poor attention, memory loss, and apathy.

Other symptoms include sleep problems, depression, autonomous nervous system dysfunction that manifest as digestion, blood pressure, and pulse regulation issues.

Patients also experience visual hallucinations and motor control problems similar to Parkinson’s disease, such as tremor, shuffling gait, rigid muscles, and sluggish movement.