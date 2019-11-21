Baseball Hall of Fame voting results: Manny Ramirez picks up a vote

It’s early in the process, but the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results continue to yield some interesting ballots.

Voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America have until the end of December to submit their ballots. Before that day, many of them will release their ballot, either publically or anonymously.

This week, Boston sports reporter Tony Massarotti revealed who he was voting for on his radio show. Massarotti has let everyone know that he is voting for just four players to make the 2020 HOF class.

Analyst Ryan Thibodaux also confirmed the selections with him.

As a point of reference, each voter can select up to 10 players on their respective ballots, but they aren’t required to vote for anyone. An image of the full ballot is shared below.

Who we taking, baseball twitter? pic.twitter.com/NYEqwe1oDC — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 18, 2019

Tony Massarotti 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

One of the hosts for 98.5 The Sports Hub, Massarotti is voting for Derek Jeter, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Manny Ramirez.

Of the ballots that have been made public so far, this is the first person to vote for Manny Ramirez. Lynn G. Henning didn’t vote for Ramirez on his ballot, nor did Steven Marcus, who only voted for Derek Jeter this year.

It’s not too surprising that a Boston area member of the BBWAA would place a vote for Ramirez, especially with how important the former Red Sox outfielder was for two World Series runs by the franchise.

Ramirez was the 2004 World Series MVP, hitting .412 in a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. He finished his career with 555 home runs, a .312 batting average, and an on-base percentage of .411.

It is his link to PEDs that have worked against Ramirez getting inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Manny Ramirez high-fived a fan mid play and they still got him out at first 😂 pic.twitter.com/FTJUR1EGkc — Daily Dingers (@BCNDailyDingers) November 15, 2019

Last year, Ramirez received just 22.8 percent of the BBWAA votes. In comparison, Roger Clemens was at 59.5 percent and Barry Bonds was at 59.1 percent. In order to make the cut, a player must earn 75 percent of the votes.

Can Ramirez see an uptick in support this year? It’s worth noting that former Red Sox teammate Curt Schilling, who had 60.9 percent of the vote last year, isn’t seeing an increase in support yet.