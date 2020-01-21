Baseball Hall of Fame vote: Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds remain locked out

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Baseball Hall of Fame vote has not been kind to Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. The former players will come up short in their quest to get inducted into Cooperstown again this year.

As more votes have been made public for the HOF Class of 2020, it has become evident that Clemens and Bonds will come well short of achieving the necessary 75 percent to gain admittance. The old baseball adage of “there’s always next year” is about to come into play again.

Last year, Clemens finished with 59.5 percent of the vote, while Bonds finished with 59.1 percent. This total suggests they could finish the latest campaign with higher numbers, even if they don’t meet that 75-percent threshold.

At the last count, tabulated late Monday evening, Bonds appeared on 71.9 percent of the public ballots, with Clemens right behind him at 71.0 percent.

This was a significant drop from where the two players had been during early polling at the end of December.

This latest Baseball Hall of Fame voting update has been provided by Ryan Thibodaux and his ballot trackers, giving fans another look at what might happen when the announcement of the final numbers gets made on Tuesday, January 21.

There is some good news in store for Derek Jeter, who has received support from all 210 voters that have made their ballots public.

Could he become the second player in history to receive a unanimous induction from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America? Only Mariano Rivera holds that distinction so far.

The BBWAA also seems to be supporting Larry Walker at a higher clip, as he sits at 83.3 percent, just ahead of Curt Schilling at 79.0 percent so far.

The numbers for Schilling, Bonds, and Clemens are all expected to drop based on hidden ballots. But how far? Could Schilling make the cut?

Nobody else is even close this year, with Omar Vizquel at 49.0 percent and Scott Rolen at 48.1 percent through those first 210 ballots.

These totals are an estimation, based on the expected 412 voters, but it looks like it could be a year where just Derek Jeter and Larry Walker get inducted by the BBWAA.

On the evening of January 21, we will all find out if Derek Jeter nets 100 percent and if he has any other players joining him at the induction ceremony.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network, and the players hearing the great news will be inducted into Cooperstown in July.