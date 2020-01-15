Austin Dean: Cardinals, Marlins trade gives St. Louis the power hitter they needed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Austin Dean has a lot of upside. Now, the St. Louis Cardinals hope that his power will add some nicely needed punch from the right side of the plate this summer.

Cardinals land Dean

Enough of the Nolan Arenado trade talks to St. Louis. It isn’t happening. Well, unless, of course, something really wild occurs between now and the season opener — but don’t count on it.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Cardinals made a deal on Tuesday to obtain right-handed-hitting outfielder Austin Dean from the Miami Marlins. The 26-year-old Dean comes over to St. Louis in exchange for 18-year-old prospect outfielder, Diowill Burgos.

While Dean’s numbers don’t jump out at you, the upside and potential for this kid is incredible.

Dean’s power threat

In 2019, Dean hit just .225 with six homers in 178 at-bats with the Marlins. Those numbers aren’t what intrigued the Cardinals while making this deal.

At Triple-A New Orleans, Dean hit 18 homers, drove in 57, and finished with a .337 batting average. In 2018, Dean was the Marlins’ minor league player of the year.

Another big reason the Cardinals may have made this deal was to replenish what they lost in their outfield depth last week when they traded Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena.

Martinez and Arozarena were dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays for prospect pitcher Matthew Liberatore.

While Dean has yet to find his way to success in the big leagues, his numbers in the minors give the Cardinals hope that he could be that diamond in the rough they wanted.

His career line of .331/.398/.546 in three seasons of Triple-A play is impressive. Another great part of this deal for St. Louis is Dean’s contract.

Dean still has two minor league option years remaining, so if he starts slow, St. Louis has options. They could send him down to Memphis, their Triple-A team, for a short time to see his improvements. He also doesn’t come with a huge break-the-bank contract.

This deal could be one that is looked back on in August as a steal for St. Louis if Dean plays up to his potential.