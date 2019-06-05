Andrew McCutchen knee injury video: See moment that took him out for the season

An Andrew McCutchen knee injury struck the Philadelphia Phillies during their game on Monday. Video footage has arrived online showing the play on which McCutchen was hurt. Unfortunately, the diagnosis he, the team, and Phillies fans received wasn’t good either.

Andrew McCutchen knee injury on a rundown

Monday’s game featured the Phillies taking on National League foes as they battled the San Diego Padres. In the first inning, Ian Kinsler hit a pop up. The Padres’ second basemen allowed to drop before fielding it for a possible double play.

McCutchen was already on first and attempting to get to second base. However, he got caught in a rundown between the Padres’ first and second basemen.

As McCutchen tried to elude a tag with his maneuvering back-and-forth, he was tagged out but also came up grabbing his left knee. He then went down to the ground in obvious pain.

The Andrew McCutchen knee injury video (below) via CBS Philly shows the play as it occurred.

McCutchen walked off the field but only with help from Philadelphia Phillies’ staff. On Tuesday, the team got the bad news that he’d be out the remainder of the season. McCutchen officially has a torn ACL in that left knee.

McCutchen out for Phillies’ season

It’s a big season for the team after the addition of free agent Bryce Harper and having McCutchen as part of the roster was also a big deal. Now they’ll need to find a way to fill his spot.

With the diagnosis of a torn ACL, it will keep Andrew McCutchen out for the rest of the MLB season. In his first season with the team, he was leading in runs with 45 total. McCutchen also had 10 homers and a .256 average ahead of the injury.

Andrew McCutchen has torn ACL, will be out for remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/5IaKzwFWIl — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) June 4, 2019

As of right now, the Philadelphia Phillies are 34-27 and leading the National League East division. However, their lead is slim over the Atlanta Braves (33-27) who are just a half-game behind them. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time (12:40 p.m. PT) against the Padres.