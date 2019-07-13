Andrew Cashner contract details: What will Orioles owe him after Red Sox trade?

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox added more help to an already solid bullpen with the addition of Andrew Cashner. The team sent two prospects as part of the Baltimore Orioles trade to land the starting pitcher.

However, based on the Andrew Cashner contract details, the Orioles will still pay him a bit of money he’s owed. So how much will the Orioles owe Andrew Cashner based on his contract following this Red Sox trade?

Andrew Cashner Orioles-Red Sox trade details

The Orioles and Red Sox trade took place several hours ago, bringing the 32-year-old to Boston. In the deal, the Red Sox sent minor league players Noelberth Romero and Elio Prado over to the Orioles.

Boston is also getting cash considerations as part of the deal. They’re not phenoms by any stretch, but it’s possible someone in the Orioles’ office is seeing their future potential.

Red Sox acquire starting pitcher Andrew Cashner from the Orioles in exchange for minor leaguers Noelberth Romero and Elio Prado. Cash considerations also went Boston's way in the deal. pic.twitter.com/Kfq6KRYCPy — Orioles SPORTalk (@SPORTalkOrioles) July 13, 2019

This isn’t the first time Andrew Cashner was traded. Back in 2011, Cashner was involved in another big trade. That one involved the Chicago Cubs trading him for Anthony Rizzo. Cubs fans are certainly grateful this particular trade took place with the San Diego Padres.

Andrew Cashner has a 9-3 record, 3.83 ERA and 66 strikeouts in his 19 appearances with the Baltimore Orioles this season. He’ll now join a Boston Red Sox team that is still fighting to try to get back to the postseason.

In terms of the wild card race, it’s still early in the second half of the season. However, Boston is behind Oakland, Cleveland, and Tampa Bay in the fight for one of the two available AL Wild Card spots.

What is Andrew Cashner’s contract situation?

The Baltimore Orioles signed Andrew Cashner to a two-year contract worth $16 million. That deal included a $3 million signing bonus. The Sporttrac website indicates that it included $16M guaranteed along with an average salary of $8 million.

According to MLB Trade Rumors’ report, his two-year deal also has a $10M vesting option for 2020. That is payable if he goes past 187 innings for the year.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal provided details in a tweet (below) to explain what the Orioles will owe Andrew Cashner on his contract.

With Cashner, #Orioles will pay roughly half of the approximately $3.36M remaining on his 2019 salary, sources tell The Athletic. O’s also on hook for Cashner’s $3M signing bonus – $1.5M on Jan. 15 in both 2020 and ‘21. @TheAthleticMLB. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 13, 2019

Based on the latest reports, the Boston Red Sox plan to have Andrew Cashner starting on the mound this coming Tuesday (July 16). That game will feature the BoSox hosting the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Right now, the Boston Red Sox are 50-41. They’re sitting third overall in the American League East and just two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second. The New York Yankees lead the division at 58-32 overall.