Alyssa Nakken: Who is MLB’s first full-time female coach?

Alyssa Nakken was born to play baseball. From the time she learned to throw as a youngster, her passion for the game seemingly grew on a daily basis.

Now the former Sacramento State softball legend has turned her love for the game into a full-time career – and she is becoming a trailblazer in doing so.

CNN reports that Nakken will join the San Francisco Giants coaching staff as the first female full-time assistant in Major League Baseball history. This is a huge move for professional baseball.

First-year Giants Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Thursday that he would be adding Nakken, along with Mark Hallberg, to his staff for the upcoming season.

Kapler was excited when he made the announcement.

“In every organization, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different,” Kapler said. “That’s why in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team.”

Now, if you’re wondering how Nakken made it to this point, it’s simple. Her talents, knowledge, and resume of the game are top-notch — just ask anyone who has been around her.

Nakken is a former three-time all-conference first baseman for Sacramento State, and her former coach Kathy Strahan wasn’t surprised when she heard the news that she landed a job in MLB.

“I knew early that she would blaze new trails and do something ground breaking,” Strahan said, according to a release from the university. “Her positive energy, intellect and tremendous drive to succeed will be an invaluable asset to the Giants players and organization. I believe this incredible journey is just the beginning and I know that she will enjoy the ride.”

Nakken, who first joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern, has been responsible for “developing, producing, and directing a number of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives and events.”

Now, according to Kapler, she will work with the newly hired Mark Hallberg to promote high performance along with a close-knit team atmosphere.

She also will be throwing batting practice from time to time, along with all of the other onfield responsibilities a major league coach would have.

Congrats Alyssa on landing your dream job!