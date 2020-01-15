Alex Cora fired, Jason Varitek possible replacement? Josh Donaldson, Twins agree to four-year deal

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tuesday was a busy day in the world of Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox announced they are parting ways with manager Alex Cora — that should come as no surprise.

The Minnesota Twins agreed to a deal that will bring Josh Donaldson to the Twin Cities for the next four years and the St. Louis traded for outfielder Austin Dean, who they are hoping can become a star in the Cardinals uniform.

Red Sox dismiss Cora

You knew it was coming. Following all of the chaos behind the sign-stealing scandal, the Boston Red Sox announced that they will be parting ways with manager Alex Cora after just two seasons.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported the news on Tuesday evening via Twitter.

In the statement released by the Red Sox organization, it appears Cora and the Red Sox have agreed to mutually part ways.

“Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways.”

That is just a nice simple way of saying that the Red Sox don’t want this to be an issue all season long. You can’t blame the organization one bit for making this move.

Now the search begins to find who will take over in Boston for the 2020 season and beyond.

CBS Boston has already started to list the possible replacements for Cora and a popular one with Red Sox fans is former catcher Jason Varitek.

Varitek played his entire 15-year career with the Red Sox and was a huge fan favorite.

As stated by CBS, “This is the one fans want the most. Varitek has no experience as a manager, but that is all the rage in baseball these days. If he is willing to rely heavily on analytics, then he could trade in his Assistant to the GM sweater (which likely has a ‘C’ on it as well) for a Mr. Manager hat.”

Stranger things have happened!

Twins sign Josh Donaldson

The Minnesota Twins made a nice splash as spring training approaches by signing third baseman Josh Donaldson to a four-year deal.

The 34-year-old Donaldson turned back the clock last year with the Atlanta Braves as he had one of the best seasons of his career. Donaldson hit 37 home runs, drove in 94, and he walked 100 times.

He still has a great eye at the plate. Donaldson is a great pick up for the Twins, who will be listed as one of the favorites to win the AL Central crown in 2020.