ALCS Schedule 2019: Astros vs Yankees live stream and TV info, series odds, prediction

MLB fans had a feeling it would all come down to this – and it has. The two best teams in the American League, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, will face-off in the 2019 ALCS to determine which team will be the AL representative in the World Series.

Astros pitching vs Yankees hitting

All we hear about is Houston’s pitching, and for good reason. They are loaded! The Astros arguably boast the best staff in the game today. However, don’t pencil them in the World Series just yet.

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole provide an incredible 1-2 punch, but all you need to do is look at the Los Angeles Dodgers falling to the Washington Nationals in the NLDS to know that anything can happen in this game.

Houston pitchers are a huge reason they are in the NLCS once again, but they will be tested early and often against a Yankees team that was hitting home runs at a record pace all season long.

The Yankees lineup has no weakness. Literally.

One through nine, the Yankees pose a threat. From Judge, Stanton, and Sanchez, to Encarnacion and the biggest surprise on the season D.J. LeMahieu, New York will put the Astros pitchers through some tough innings.

Series odds

So how do you pick a favorite in a series like this? Both of these teams are incredibly talented, deep and have moxie.

However, in the eyes of Las Vegas oddsmakers, Houston is the clear cut favorite to advance to the 2019 World Series. The Astros are listed at -178 at Fan Duel Sportsbook to advance to the Fall Classic.

The comeback on New York is +148. What this all means is you have to wager $178 to win $100 on Houston. If you wager on the Yankees to win the series, every $100 you risk wins $148 in return.

Prediction

The Yankees and Astros were in this same position in 2017. In a crazy 7-game series, the Astros prevailed as they motored on to defeat the LA Dodgers in the World Series.

Most MLB experts, outside of the tri-state New York area, are picking the Houston Astros to defeat the Yankees in six or seven games. I’m not.

The Yankees are the underdog in this series – and that’s when they are the most dangerous. New York gets a bit of revenge as the take out the Astros and advance to the 2019 World Series.

Below is a look at the 2019 ALCS schedule along with the TV start times and live stream coverage. Each game air nationally on FOX or FS1, while every game will stream live online through the FOX Sports Go App.