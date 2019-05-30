Albert Almora’s foul ball: Watch footage of his reaction as child struck and taken to hospital

A young girl was hit by a foul ball during the game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The girl was hit when, in the fourth inning, Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive that went beyond the protective netting down the third base line and into the stands.

According to ESPN, the child screamed but remained conscious as a man picked her up and swiftly whisked her away.

The incident caused a delay in the game as players from both sides were more concerned about the young child’s condition than immediately continuing the game. Almora went over to the section where the girl was sitting to inquire about the situation.

Below is the footage showing Almora’s pained reaction to the incident. He is comforted by a security guard and later by teammate Jayson Heyward and manager Joe Maddon. It took him some time to compose himself and return to the game.

The other players too were clearly alarmed and shaken by the incident.

Here is Albert Almora’s reaction as his foul ball struck a very young fan. A really horrific moment. Kids fall in love with the game of baseball after going to the ballpark and experiencing a Major League Baseball game. This shouldn’t happen. PRAYERS. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yOGfrqpmMF — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) May 30, 2019

After Albert Almora Jr. struck a young fan with a foul ball, in between innings he went immediately over to that section to ask about the situation. You can see he is overwhelmed with emotion as him and the security guard have a moment. This is just a terrible & sad situation. pic.twitter.com/Yh3wWmDjhx — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) May 30, 2019

An update on the child’s condition, who is said to be a four-year-old girl, came soon after was positive and reassuring.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Pasan, the Cubs were told in their dugout that the child “is awake, is conscious, and is on the way to the hospital.”

Tough scene here at Minute Maid Park. Albert Almora Jr. hit a foul ball into the stands that hit a child. Almora is really shaken up. An adult ran with the child up the seats and out of view. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 30, 2019

You have to feel for Albert Almora Jr. He just went to the area of stands where he hit the ball and asked a security guard about the child. He stood here and hugged the security guard and appeared to weep. Wow, really tough scene. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 30, 2019

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers also said that his sources confirmed the child was getting care at a nearby hospital and that the “signs were positive.”

After the game the Astros released a statement via Twitter:

The Astros released the following statement. Our thoughts are with the entire family. pic.twitter.com/f1VGVP1kiu — Houston Astros (@astros) May 30, 2019

This is not the first time that fans have been injured by foul balls but the latest incident has led to renewed calls to review the existing mandate on protective netting at major league parks.

Although Minute Maid Park has protective netting that complies with the mandate issued by MLB in December 2015, it only extends part of the way on the third-base side of the park, according to ESPN. The little girl was reportedly sitting in a row that was beyond where the netting ended.