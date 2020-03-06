Aaron Judge rib stress fracture: Yankees slugger may need surgery – Yasiel Puig on New York’s radar?

The last thing the New York Yankees want to do is start the season minus slugger Aaron Judge. Unfortunately, that is just what may happen.

Judge injury

It appears Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will miss at least two weeks with the rib injury that has kept him out for most of spring training.

While the news didn’t seem earth-shattering at first, it does sound a bit more than the usual stress fracture.

According to the YES Network, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Friday that Judge has a stress fracture to his rib and will miss at least two weeks.

However, Boone went on to say that surgery is “not off the table,” and he may need the rib removed.

If that is the route doctors need to take, well, that doesn’t sound good at all.

Boone told the media that he believes that Judge’s injury dates back to last September when Judge dove for a fly ball.

Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in his rib, Aaron Boone tells the media. Surgery is "not off the table." pic.twitter.com/WNXLT9CMfr — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 6, 2020

From the sound of it, even in the best-case scenario, Judge will miss some time early in the season. If the surgery is needed who knows how long he may be out of the Yankees lineup.

Yankees eye Puig?

With Aaron Judge sidelined, who will step up in his place?

With an outfield mixed bag of Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks, and Brett Gardner, the Bombers are already growing a bit thin well before Opening Day.

With the news that Giancarlo Stanton will likely be unavailable for Opening Day due to a strained calf, a lot of the New York power is going to be on hold.

That being said, should the Yankees pursue free agent Yasiel Puig?

Puig is by far the biggest name yet to sign with a club this offseason. The former Dodgers star has been rumored to be linked to a number of teams. Yet with the preseason halfway over he is still waiting for a call.

Puig can hit and he has a great arm, however, he seems to bring a bit of controversy with him due to his flamboyant style of play.

Nevertheless, if Judge needs surgery, the Yankees should act.

Between his shred time with Cincinnatti and Cleveland in 2019, Puig hit 24 home runs and drove in 84 RBI. Just think of the numbers he could put up at Yankee Stadium with a solid lineup around him?

Opening Day for the Yankees is on Thursday, March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles.