2020 Baseball Hall of Fame election: Cooperstown gets two new guests

The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame election has taken place and Cooperstown has some new inductees ready to take the stage this summer. As expected, one of those invitees is New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

During a special that aired on MLB Network, the Baseball Hall of Fame revealed which players made the cut to be voted into Cooperstown this year.

After playing 20 years for the Yankees and helping the team to five World Series titles, it was just a matter of waiting until five years after his retirement for him to be voted into the HOF. Now, that step has been taken, and his fans can rejoice about visiting Cooperstown to see that plaque.

Derek Jeter:

– 3,465 career hits (6th-most in MLB history)

– Only player with 3,000 hits as a Yankee

– 17 straight seasons with 150 hits (tied for MLB record)

– 13 seasons with 100 runs (T-2nd-most in MLB history)

– 20 seasons with Yankees (most in team history) pic.twitter.com/s1TbPDdbyF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2020

2020 Baseball Hall of Fame Class

In December, catcher Ted Simmons was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Modern Baseball Era Committee. As was pioneer labor leader Marvin Miller.

Simmons was an eight-time All-Star who played 21 seasons with the Cardinals, Brewers, and Braves.

Miller became the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1966 and helped turn the union into a formidable force.

Simmons and a representative for Miller (who passed away in 2012), will be on the stage at Cooperstown with the players that the Baseball Writers’ Association of America just voted to join them.

Great night at BBWAA dinner honoring Ted Simmons. pic.twitter.com/KEJ0p7J6ZY — Greg Kendall (@Redbirdgreg) January 20, 2020

Who did BBWAA vote for on 2020 ballot?

There was a lot of drama about this being the final year that Larry Walker is on the ballot and also the eighth time for Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. Recent vote tallies indicated that the news was going to be bad for Clemens and Bonds.

When Tim Mead, the President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame took the stage, he revealed that two people would be joining the hallowed halls of Cooperstown. The first was Derek Jeter, which had been expected from the day that he was revealed to be on the ballot.

Larry Walker, who played 17 years in Major League Baseball, also was inducted as a member of the Class of 2020. He marks another Montreal Expos player to make the cut — also spending time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies.

Ted Simmons, Marvin Miller, Larry Walker, and Derek Jeter enter Cooperstown this summer.