Memorial Day kicks off Bruins vs Blues on NBC live Stanley Cup playoff game

It’s Boston versus St. Louis as Hockey’s prize trophy – The Stanley Cup – is up for grabs. Fns across the country know if the Bruins sweep the series, Boston sports fans will be that much more intolerable.

Tonight on NBC, the Bruins are playing host to the St. Lois Blues in Game 1 of the 2019 playoffs and it’s going to be epic.

Who’s manning the media room for NBC?

At bat are seven-time Emmy Award-winning play-by-play commentator Mike “Doc” Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and analyst Eddie Olczyk, and Emmy Award-winning Inside-the-Glass analyst Pierre McGuire assembled to call the 13th Consecutive Stanley Cup Final as the designated broadcast team.

Mike Tirico will host tonight’s Game 1 coverage from TD Garden. Liam McHugh will anchor pre-game, intermission and post-game coverage on-site, alongside analysts and former players Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

Kathryn Tappen will host pre-game and post-game coverage from outside sets in Boston, capturing the fans’ reactions alongside analysts and former players Jeremy Roenick, Brian Boucher, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp

Pre-Game interviews will be also be done by Tappen with Bruins’ Forward Brad Marchand and Jeremy Roenick with Blues’ Captain Alex Pietrangelo.

The Players

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins are set to host Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues, as both teams want to finish their incredible seasons and win that Stanley Cup.

The History

This is a rematch of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, which old-time hockey fans remember had one of the most iconic goals in NHL history.

The great #4 Bobby Orr – a Bruins Hall of Famer – scored the Cup-clinching goal in overtime as he flew across the crease past Blues goaltender Glenn Hall:

The path to the Stanley Cup

The Bruins advanced to the Stanley Cup Final ten days ago following a 4-0 win in Game 4 to complete a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Tuukka Rask had 24 saves in the shutout.

Completing the Eastern Conference Final sweep, Boston heads to the Stanley Cup Final for the 20th time in team history and third in the past nine seasons (2011, 2013). Woot!

Bruins forward David Backes advances the Stanley Cup Final for the first time and will play against his former team in St. Louis. NBC reports that Backes, a 13-year veteran, played the first 10 years of his NHL career with the Blues and was team’s captain from 2011-16.

St. Louis advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since that epic match-up in 1970 with a 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at Enterprise Center in St. Louis last week.

Both Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn scored a power-play goal, David Perron had a goal, and Ryan O’Reilly contributed three assists for the win.

Watch for rookie goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 25 saves in the series-clinching win. He’s amazing in action.

From NBC: “St. Louis is the only team in the expansion era (1967-68) to have been in last place in the overall League standings at any point after its 20th game of the season and rebound to make the Stanley Cup Final…The Blues, looking to win their first-ever Stanley Cup, hope for a better outcome than in the 1970 Cup Final when they were swept by the Bruins.”

Schedule of the Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019:

Date Coverage Network Time (EST)

Mon., May 27 Game 1 – St. Louis at Boston NBC 8 p.m.

Wed., May 29 Game 2 – St. Louis at Boston NBCSN 8 p.m.

Sat., June 1 Game 3 – Boston at St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.

Mon., June 3 Game 4 – Boston at St. Louis NBC 8 p.m.

Thur., June 6 Game 5 – St. Louis at Boston* NBC 8 p.m.

Sun., June 9 Game 6 – Boston at St. Louis* NBC 8 p.m.

Wed., June 12 Game 7 – St. Louis at Boston* NBC 8 p.m.

*if necessary

Radio coverage

Westwood One will once again present live play-by-play audio coverage of the Stanley Cup Final, starting tonight, Monday, May 27, when the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 1. Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Joe Micheletti (analyst) return for the fourth straight season as the broadcast crew for the Stanley Cup Final.

Former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher joins the crew as rinkside reporter.

Florida Panthers announcer Steve Goldstein hosts the pregame, intermission, and postgame reports.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for all desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide streaming coverage of all 2019 Stanley Cup Final games.

Blues vs. Bruins: 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1 is Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and the NBC Sports app, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. EST. Pre-game coverage from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., begins at 6 p.m. EST on NBCSN with a special two-hour edition of NHL Live.