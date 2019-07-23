Maxim Dadashev dead: Boxer dies after fight, cause of death involved brain injuries

Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after sustaining injuries during his fight this past Friday.

Reportedly, the Russian boxing star sustained serious brain injuries resulting in his death.

Dadashev was just 28 years old at the time of his passing. Here are the latest details on Dadashev’s death following the Friday boxing match.

Maxim Dadashev cause of death involved serious injuries

A report via ESPN indicates that Dadashev was taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center following his fight on Friday. The boxing star suffered an 11th-round loss to opponent Subriel Matias, and serious brain injuries from the fight.

RIP Maxim Dadashev. He passed away from injuries suffered during Friday's fight, according to trainer Buddy McGirt and Donatas Janusevicius, Dadashev's strength and conditioning coach. We join Maxim’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation. Via @espn pic.twitter.com/8Pbu6cD6LC — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 23, 2019

Dadashev was placed in a medically induced coma and had two hours of surgery for bleeding of the brain.

However, as of Saturday morning, the neurosurgeon indicated that the boxer had a brain bleed on the right side of his head. They had to shave his head and open his scalp up. It was also determined that he had “signs of severe brain damage.”

His trainer Buddy McGirt as well as his strength and conditioning coach Donatas Janusevicius gave the unfortunate news of the boxer’s death. As of this report, no official autopsy has been performed or results have been given.

Dadashev’s trainer urged him to stop fighting

Maxim Dadashev was facing Subriel Matias as part of this past Friday’s IBF junior welterweight title eliminator bout. During his fight, trainer Buddy McGirt pleaded with his fighter to stop going. However, Dadashev seemed to want to keep putting it all out there, despite his trainer’s pleas.

This fella Maxim Dadashev was a fighter until his last breath, it’s a brutal cruel sport at times, he died aged 28 after suffering severe brain injuries during his defeat to Subriel Matias on Friday. May god rest his soul #RIPChamp pic.twitter.com/YY0ZajAceJ — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) July 23, 2019

Ultimately, McGirt was able to throw in the towel to stop the fight on behalf of Dadashev in the 11th-round. He commented after the fight about his decision, per CBS Sports.

“God forbid, one punch as you know can change a whole guy’s life and I wasn’t going to let that happen,” McGirt said following the fight being stopped. “I’d rather have them be mad at me for a day or two than to be mad at me for the rest of their life,” he added.

Unfortunately, it was too late, and showcases the brutal, saddening turn that fight sports can take.

Buddy McGirt on Maxim Dadashev:"great, great guy. He was a trainers dream. If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn't need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport." #boxing — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) July 23, 2019

Maxim Dadashev, who hailed from St. Petersburg, Russia, leaves behind a professional record of 13-1. Undefeated heading into Friday’s fight, he was ranked amongst the top five light welterweight boxers by the IBF and WBC.