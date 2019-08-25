Home > Sport

Lightning strikes during PGA Tour Championship: Six people, including child, injured

25th August 2019 9:45 AM ET
Lightning strike injures 6 at PGA Tour championships. Pic credit: NBC Sports via 11Alive/YouTube

Lightning struck a tree yesterday afternoon amid a storm that broke out during the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia. The lightning strike injured five adults and a child.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, the organizers were forced to suspend play midway through the third round of the PGA’s FedEx Cup Championship due to dangerously inclement weather. About thirty minutes into the break, at about 4:45 p.m. ET, lightning struck a tree at the East Lake Golf Course.

Fire officials said that five men and a young girl, who had taken shelter under the tree, were injured. But none of the victims appeared to have been directly struck by the lightning bolt. The injuries were apparently due to debris that fell from the tree when it was hit by the bolt.

None of the victims, including the child, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to multiple media reports.

The lightning bolt set fire to the tree, but firefighters who rushed to the scene quickly put it out. Paramedics also came to the scene to attend to the victims. Photographs posted online show the victims lying on the floor while awaiting help. They were later carried away on stretchers.

A spokesperson for the police department later said that the victims were receiving care at a local hospital and that they were “alert, conscious and breathing.”

The lightning bolt was captured on camera by some witnesses. Videos and photos of the moment that the lightning struck were posted to social media yesterday.

The photos show the bolt striking down and hitting a tree located between the 15th and 16th holes, and setting it on fire. Other photos posted online show the tree with the scars caused by the lightning bolt.

Some witnesses said that the lighting strike sounded like a bomb exploding.

Meanwhile, play in the PGA Tour Championship is expected to resume at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday, with players competing for the $15 million grand prize.

Justin Thomas is currently leading Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.