Landry Jones injury update: Who is Jones’ replacement and how long will the Dallas Renegades star be out?

Landry Jones has had a tough time dealing with injuries since leaving Oklahoma. The former OU star has once again suffered an injury to his left knee this season with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.

Now the big question is how long will Jones be out?

Landry Jones to miss at least 2 weeks

According to Pro Football Talk, Jones underwent an MRI on Monday, and the results were better than first expected. That’s great news for Jones and the Renegades.

Jones, who first aggravated his left knee on the first day of training camp in January, is expected to miss at least two weeks.

After the Renegades lost to the undefeated Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, Jones commented that he thought he might miss 4-6 weeks.

Jones was injured when Houston defensive end Caushaud Lyons fell on his knee during a play in which Jones ran a quarterback sneak for a first down.

The 30-year-old Jones played in 19 games in his five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who is Philip Nelson?

Backup quarterback Philip Nelson is back in control of the Dallas Renegades offense.

Nelson, who started the season opener with Jones nursing the knee injury, replaced Jones on Sunday following his fourth-quarter injury.

Now once again it looks like Nelson will be tabbed as the Renegades starter.

Nelson had a better-than-average career on the gridiron during his college years.

The 6-foot-2 Madison, Wisconsin native began his college career at the University of Minnesota. His potential was unlimited as he came into the campus with the hopes of helping build Minnesota into a winner.

Unfortunately, that did not happen. After just two seasons, Nelson transferred to Rutgers.

That’s when things went from bad to worse.

Nelson was kicked off the Rutgers team that same spring after being arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

According to SB Nation, Nelson’s arrest stemmed from a fight outside a bar in Minnesota.

Needless to say, Nelson never suited up for Rutgers during his college stint.

After that mess was put behind him, Nelson landed at East Carolina where he played very well. In his senior season, Nelson passed for 2,621 yards and 16 touchdowns in his 10 games as the team’s starter.

Now he is hoping that his chance to once again take over for the Renegades leads him to bigger and better things in the future.

While the Renegades will add a quarterback to its roster, Nelson is scheduled to be the starting QB in Week 5 when the Renegades host the New York Guardians this Saturday.

Dallas needs a win this week desperately as they now trail the first-place Houston Roughnecks by two games with just six left on the schedule.