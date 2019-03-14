Lamar Jackson 105 mph speeding video puts Baltimore Ravens quarterback in hot water

By Ryan DeVault

Lamar Jackson posted an Instagram video of himself driving 105 mph. The starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens is facing a lot of negative publicity due to the stunt. It has already led to him issuing a public apology about the incident.

Jackson’s Instagram Story is no longer availabe, but he has more than one million followers on his page and many of them would have seen it. To make it worse, it appeared in the video that Jackson may not have been wearing his seatbelt — or at least someone in the car wasn’t buckled up.

The image below from TMZ shows how the seatbelt light was on and how the speedometer reached 105 mph in the cell phone video.

Lamar Jackson apology

Following a wide outcry about the Lamar Jackson 105 mph speeding video going viral, the star quarterback took to social media to apologize for what he had done.

Jackson, as shown below, didn’t use very many words to express the apology. It has left some people feeling that he should have done a bit more after showing off in the Instagram video.

I made a bad decision and will set a better example going forward. #Myapologies — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 13, 2019

It’s possible the No. 32 selection in the 2018 NFL Draft may still have to take more action to clear up this situation.

During the latest episode of SportsCenter, on ESPN, it was revealed that the Ravens have already issued a statement.

The team was also brief, stating that “We are aware of the report and have addressed it.” It may be a while before exact information about what that entails becomes public.

Lamar Jackson already made a huge impact on the NFL and is a star-in-the-making for the Baltimore Ravens. The 2019 NFL season will be his second in the league and after a strong debut in 2018, there are raised expectations about what he might be able to do on the field.

The team and Jackson will want to put this incident behind them quickly, but that 105 mph speeding video isn’t just going to go away.