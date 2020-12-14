Keyontae Johnson was placed in a medically induced coma: Gators forward ‘following simple commands and undergoing further tests,’ team says

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson was placed in a medically induced coma after he collapsed during his team’s game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, confirmed to USA Today Sports that doctors placed Johnson in a medically induced coma. He said that although the doctors were hoping to bring him out of the coma later on Monday, they were not sure that it would be possible.

“He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated.” DeJarnett said, according to USA Today.

Sign up for our Sports newsletter!

The Gators later released a statement, saying that Johnson had been moved from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to UF Health in Gainesville, Florida Gainesville.

Johnson was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after he collapsed on Saturday.

The Gators statement also said that Johnson remained in a “critical but stable condition” and that he was “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

This suggested that he was out of the coma.

Read More Keyontae Johnson video: Florida Gators star in critical but stable condition after collapsing on court

Johnson collapsed during the Gators v. Seminoles after a timeout

Monsters and Critics reported that Keyontae Johnson collapsed after a timeout that occurred minutes into the Florida Gators’ match against the Florida State Seminoles. The team called the timeout after Johnson completed a dunk.

Johnson and his teammates celebrated the dunk and as they dispersed for the sideline to continue the game, Johnson suddenly slumped to the ground.

His shocked teammates called for help. Johnson was taken out on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he was reported to be in critical, but stable condition.

The Gators eventually lost the game by 83-71 after leading by 11-3 before Johnson collapsed.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in October

Johnson collapsed on the court after he and several teammates tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

Monsters and Critics reported that the New York Knicks owner, James Dolan, tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

The NBA also suspended the 2019-20 season after many top players, including Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.

The cause of Johnson’s current health crisis remains undisclosed and people have been speculating that it could be due to his previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

Keyontae Johnson, rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season.