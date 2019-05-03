Kentucky Oaks 2019 results: Race winner, order of finish, and payouts

The Kentucky Oaks 2019 winner results have arrived when the big race officially concluded on Friday.

In addition, there was also a scare involving a horse and jockey as the Kentucky Oaks race started.

Who won the Kentucky Oaks 2019 race?

This year’s Kentucky Oaks winner to No. 13 Serengeti Empress. Jose Ortiz was on as the jockey ahead of his run at Churchill Downs. Ortiz will guide a horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby as well.

Serengeti’s trainer Tom Amoss said he was happy his parents were there watching. “I got to do it in their lifetime. I’m overwhelmed,” Amoss said post-race as he summed up his emotions.

A bit later, Lt. Gov. of Kentucky Jenean Hampton presented a trophy to the winning owners after Kentucky Oaks.

Owner Joe Politi said, “it was a dream” with regards to getting the win during the race. Politi said he wished his father was there to see his win.

“He would love being here,” Politi added after talking about how horse racing has always been in his life.

Kentucky Oaks (G1)

1800m , 1.250.000 $ , for 3yo mares#KYOAKS#churchilldowns 🇺🇸

Serengeti Empress (USA)

(Alternation – Havisham by Bernardini)

J: Jose Ortiz

T:Thomas Amoss

As the race started, one of the horses had a scary fall.

Positive Spirit stumbled out of the gates, crashing to the dirt track and taking the jockey down too. Luckily, post-race reports indicate everyone was OK following the incident.

Kentucky Oaks 2019 order of finish, big payouts

Sergenti Empress defeated the field, with Liora, and Lady Apple finishing second, and third, respectively.

Serengeti Empress was a 13-1 favorite to win today’s Kentucky Oaks race. So a $100 bet would pay out $1300.

No. 9 Liora came in second (38-1) with Lady Apple finishing third (10-1). In addition to betting individual horses, bettors could bet on the order of finish by placing bets on the top two, top three, or top four order of finish.

13 Serengeti Empress 09 Liora 03 Lady Apple 10 Champagne Anyone 04 Bellafina 07 Jaywalk 12 Street Band 02 Chocolate Kisses 08 Motion Emotion 11 Jeltrin 01 Out for a Spin 05 Flor de la Mar 14 Restless Rider 06 Positive Spirit

So how much did those order of finish tickets pay out? A $2 Exacta (13-9) paid out $878.40 for today’s tickets. A $1 Trifecta (13-9-3) paid out $7,021.80. For those ticket holders who happened to have a $1 Superfecta (13-9-3-10), that paid out a whopping $67,087.40!

The Kentucky Oaks 2019 race was televised and streamed online via NBC Sports Network on Friday, May 3.