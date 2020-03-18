Kentucky Derby postponed: When will the Run for the Roses take place in 2020?

At this rate, the summer of 2020 is going to be remembered by sports fans as the year with no events.

Let’s hope it doesn’t get that dramatic. However, another big sporting event is rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kentucky Derby rescheduled

The 146th Kentucky Derby is officially rescheduled from May 2, 2020, to September 5, 2020.

The four-month delay is due to attempts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the outbreak, CDC started to recommend that no large crowds assemble at any meeting place. It led to suspensions of sports league seasons and cancelations of huge concert events.

With the Kentucky Derby drawing tens of thousands for their big weekend of events, it has to be put on hold.

Actually, with all the pre-Derby gatherings and the Kentucky Oaks running the day prior to the Derby, over 100,000 people annually converge on Churchill Downs on that famous first weekend in May.

That is why this year all of the big horse racing events have been moved to the first weekend in September.

It is quite a delay for the yearly event. Hopefully, things will dramatically improve long before then.

While the change of the race date is pretty much set in stone, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is expected to make it official this Thursday, March 19.

In the official release from CDI’s CEO Bill Carstanjen, he explained how the committee never had any intention of canceling the big race. However, he indicated that delaying it was inevitable.

“Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community, Carstanjen said. As the situation evolved, we reached the difficult conclusion that we needed to reschedule. At no point did we ever consider canceling the Kentucky Derby.”

The delaying of the 146th Run for the Roses will be the first time that the Derby will not be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945.

Back then the Derby was postponed when the government issued a ban on horse racing due to World War II.

Early Derby wagers will be honored

They always say the wise guys get in on the action early.

This year, the Kentucky Derby has already announced that if you made an early Derby wager it will be honored.

Horse Racing Nation indicates that the big race has already taken in over one million dollars in early wagers.

Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers confirmed Tuesday that tickets from all Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pools will be honored.

So no matter when the race finally runs, if you have the winning horse, you will get paid!