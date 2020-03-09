Kentucky Derby 2020: Authentic, Ete Indien top leaderboard standings heading into Florida Derby

The 2020 Kentucky Derby is still two months away. However, the battle to make it into the field of 20 is already in full gear.
Authentic early favorite for Kentucky Derby
We can’t really talk about the Kentucky Derby, or any stakes race it seems without mentioning trainer extraordinaire Bob Baffert.
While things can change in a hurry in the race to the Kentucky Derby, it seems once again, Baffert will enter the Run for the Roses with the favorite.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Baffert’s horse, Authentic, breezed to a dominating and seemingly effortless victory in the San Felipe Stakes over the weekend.
The San Felipe Stakes is one of the toughest Derby prep races on the schedule.
If that race was any indication of what Authentic can do against the top competition, then you may want to put your money down now on a special prop wager where you can lock in your odds well before the race.
Authentic’s winning margin was 2¼ lengths, but in reality, it seemed like no contest.
Jockey Drayden Van Dyke could have opened it up to a bigger lead several times if he wanted to, but there was no reason. Van Dyke never had to bring out the whip on Authentic, who lead the race the entire way after the first turn.
Having an early favorite for the Kentucky Derby is something that has become commonplace for Baffert.
In fact, not only does Baffert have the early favorite as of this report, but he has six other horses that could be considered as possible Derby entries if they can pick up enough points along the way over the next six weeks.
Top contenders for the 2020 Kentucky Derby
When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, the field is one of the largest in racing.
Twenty horses will be vying for the crown, which can sometimes make this race hard to handicap.
Here is how the selections are made for the big race.
The top 20 horses in the final point standings will earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Invitations are sometimes extended to the top point earners in Europe and Japan Roads to the Kentucky Derby. If a horse is scratched for any reason, an invite or two will go out, providing there is enough time to prepare.
With several big races still to come, including the Rebel, UAE, Florida, Wood Memorial, and Louisiana Derby’s, these standings could change quickly.
Here is a look at the Top 20 standings as of March 9, 2020.
- Authentic, 60 — Trainer: Bob Baffert, Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke
- Ete Indien, 54 — Trainer: Patrick Biancone, Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Mischievous Alex, 50 — Trainer: John Servis, Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche
- Modernist, 50 — Trainer: Bill Mott, Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- King Guillermo, 50 — Trainer: Juan Carlos Avila, Jockey: Samy Camacho
- Enforceable, 33 — Trainer: Mark Casse, Jockey: Julien Leparoux
- Storm the Court, 32 — Trainer: Peter Eurton, Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Sole Volante, 30 — Trainer: Patrick Biancone, Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Thousand Words, 25 — Trainer: Bob Baffert, Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Tiz the Law, 22 — Trainer: Barclay Tagg, Jockey: Manuel Franco
- Silver Prospector, 21 — Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- Honor A.P., 20 — Trainer: John Shirreffs, Jockey: Mike Smith
- Major Fed, 20 — Trainer: Greg Foley, Jockey: Julien Leparoux
- Candy Tycoon, 20 — Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Jockey: Manuel Franco
- Untitled, 20 — Trainer: Mark Casse, Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Shotski, 19 — Trainer: Jeremiah O’Dwyer, Jockey: John Velazquez
- Independence Hall, 14 — Trainer: Michael Trombetta, Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Silver State, 14 — Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- Azul Coast, 14 — Trainer: Bob Baffert, Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
- Shoplifted, 13 — Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
