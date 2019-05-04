Home > Sport

Kentucky Derby 2019 results: Stunning winner, order of finish, and winning payouts

4th May 2019 7:41 PM ET
The 2019 Kentucky Derby took place from Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. Pic credit: NBC Sports

Spectators, horses, and their teams had a sloppy track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. That was due to the cloudy and rainy weather overhead. It made for the second-straight Derby with such conditions. However, one horse still emerged as the winner out of a field of 19 horses in the Kentucky Derby 2019.

Kentucky Derby winner disqualified

The favorite heading into the race was Maximum Security 4/1 with Improbable 9/2 as the second favorite on the Kentucky Derby odds. As the race was underway the No. 7 horse Maximum Security took the early lead. Meanwhile, the favorite Improbable fell from the top five to outside of the top six.

As they came around the home stretch, Maximum Security had Country House on the outside giving a battle. However, Maximum Security surged ahead to hold the lead as they crossed the finish line. The unofficial win time of 2:03.93 was posted on NBC as the race concluded on the muddy track. However, that would not be the final result.

There was contention over the finish based on a move Saez and Maximum Security had during the race. Maximum Security impeded the path of War of Will and Long Range Toddy before surging to the finish line.

That caused some tense moments as everyone awaited a final decision. The stewards took a considerable amount of time to check out replay footage before making the big announcement.

Ultimately, they disqualified the No. 7 horse and awarded the win to No. 20 horse, Country House. It was the first time in the history of the Kentucky Derby an objection caused the initial winner to be reviewed and disqualified.

Kentucky Derby order of finish & bet payouts

Bettors not only have the opportunity to wager on which horse will win the race, but they can also bet on the order of finish. Picking the first two in order of finish is an Exacta while picking the first three is a Trifecta. Bettors can also try to predict the exact four in the order of finish for a Superfecta, which pays the most of these bets.

Due to the surprising win, Country House was the second-longest shot in the history of the Derby at 65 to 1. Here’s the official order of finish for the field of 19 in the Kentucky Derby.

  1. 07 Maximum Security (disqualified)
  2. 20 Country House
  3. 13 Code of Honor
  4. 08 Tacitus
  5. 05 Improbable
  6. 16 Game Winner
  7. 15 Master Fencer
  8. 01 War of Will
  9. 09 Plus Que Parfait
  10. 14 Win Win Win
  11. 10 Cutting Humor
  12. 03 By My Standards
  13. 06 Vekoma
  14. 21 Bodexpress
  15. 02 Tax
  16. 17 Roadster
  17. 18 Long Range Toddy
  18. 19 Spinoff
  19. 04 Gray Magician
  20. 11 Haikal (scratch)
  21. 12 Omaha Beach (scratch)

For those who placed a $2 bet on Country House at 65-1, they’d win $132.40. Betting $2 for the horse to Place resulted in a payout of $56.60, while a $2 bet for Show brought $24.60.

A $2 Exacta (20-13) ended up paying out $3,009.60. The $1 Trifecta (20-13-8) paid $11,475.30, while a Superfecta (20-13-8-5) paid out $51,400.10.

The 2019 Kentucky Derby was televised on Saturday, May 4, on NBC and live streamed on NBC Sports Live Extra apps.

