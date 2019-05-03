Kentucky Derby 2019 odds, post positions and how to watch live online

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

This year will mark the 145th Run for the Roses. The anticipation for the most exciting two minutes in sports will be over in a blink, however, the winner of this big race will begin the first step in a possible journey to capture the Triple Crown.

Kentucky Derby odds feature wide-open field

Last year’s winner, Justify not only blew away the competition at Churchill Downs, but the colt also went on to win the Triple Crown. Will the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby follow suit?

The odds are against him. Only 13 horses have won the Triple Crown in the over 100-year history of the sport.

This year, the heavy favorite to win the Kentucky Derby was scratched from the race earlier in the week.

CBS Sports reported that the early 3/1 favorite Omaha Beach underwent successful surgery on Friday for a breathing condition. That is great news, but in terms of odds, the field is wide open.

#KentuckyDerby145 Odds are changin by the minute! William Hill action… pic.twitter.com/ZL5KrfMguY — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) May 3, 2019

Currently at 7/2, Game Winner, and Improbable at 9/2, are the horses to beat. This field is an interesting one. When you have so many horses at such high odds, one big underdog finishing in the top three can make for a huge payday.

Below is a complete list for the 2019 Kentucky Derby along with each horse’s post position and current odds.

War of Will 20/1 Tax 22/1 By My Standards 16/1 Gray Magician 50/1 Improbable 9/2 Vekoma 18/1 Maximum Security 8/1 Tacitus 8/1 Plus Que Parfait 40/1 Cutting Humor 40/1 Haikal 35/1 Code of Honor 12/1 Win Win Win 12/1 Master Fencer 75/1 Game Winner 7/2 Roadster 5/1 Long Range Toddy 35/1 Spinoff 35/1 Country House 35/1 Bodexpress 35/1

How to watch live online

Horse racing fans have plenty of ways to catch all of the Kentucky Derby 2019 action Saturday afternoon. On the television side, NBC will air the race nationally.

If you happen to be on the go, live streaming has you covered. Bleacher Report indicates that NBC Sports will stream the race live online.

Fans can download the NBC Sports App to catch every second on their tablet, cell phone or other handheld devices. The 2019 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to begin just after 6:30 p.m. ET.