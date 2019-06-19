Kacie McDonnell gives apology for ‘insensitive comments’ on NESN

Sports anchor Kacie McDonnell has given an apology after making “insensitive comments” during a NESN segment this past Monday. Her comments, regarding a fan during a baseball game, were considered going too far by some.

What did Kacie McDonnell say on NESN?

Kacie McDonnell’s comments arrived ahead of the Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game. In a segment called “The Social Stretch” on Monday, McDonnell commented on a social media video showing a male fan at a Memphis Redbirds baseball game. The man was eating mayonnaise from a large jar with a spoon and spilled some on his t-shirt.

That prompted McDonnell to say, “That’s disgusting…It looked like he spilled some on his t-shirt, his guinea tea there.” The term “guinea tee” is what has prompted some backlash against Kacie McDonnell.

“Guinea” to describe Italians is considered offensive by some people. A “guinea tee” is also slang for “a sleeveless mens undershirt; a wifebeater or muscle T,” per Awful Announcing (via Urban Dictionary).

Kacie McDonnell on NESN just said “guinea tee,” that is goddamn ridiculous. Can NESN do anything right at all? pic.twitter.com/OtO4v0k1B4 — JPS (@rsfpt) June 18, 2019

Kacie McDonnell’s apology for ‘insensitive comments’

During the Red Sox vs. Twins game on Tuesday, Kacie was on again and apologized for the remarks ahead of the “Social Stretch” segment.

McDonnell said in her apology:

”… before we get to tonight’s Social Drive (sic), I’d like to take a minute to apologize to our viewers in particular those who I offended by an insensitive comment in my report last night. There’s no excuse for my use of hurtful words and again for that, I am truly, truly sorry.”

While some viewers on social media were suggesting McDonnell should be fired over the remarks, others have said they didn’t find or even know the phrase was offensive. A Reddit thread here discusses the comments. So far, NESN has yet to take any specific action to punish Kacie McDonnell for her remarks.