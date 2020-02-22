Johnny Manziel’s Twitter account deleted following cryptic message to XFL commissioner Oliver Luck

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

Johnny Football wants back in the game. Now the question is will he get another shot on the gridiron?

If his way of trying to get back into any professional football league is via Twitter, he may need to rethink his game plan.

Johnny Manziel XFL bound?

College football legend Johnny Manziel wants to play in the XFL.

Not only does he want in the rejuvenated league, he apparently wants in now.

On Friday, Manziel tweeted at the XFL commissioner Oliver Luck, that not only is he ready to play, but the former Heisman Trophy winner believes he can take things “to another level.”

Manziel’s tweet simply read “If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level, just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there, Like I said YEARS ago … XFL2020 give the people what they want.”

Johnny Football wants back in? Or….?? He posted this #XFL message, then deleted his account… pic.twitter.com/8tbyFVis9V — XFL Football Fans (@XFLFootballFans) February 22, 2020

Apparently, Manziel feels that the people want him in the league. If that is what Manziel really believes, then his next step following his tweet was even more bizarre than the tweet itself.

Manziel quickly deletes Twitter account

While Johnny Manziel didn’t mince his words about wanting in, he sure didn’t give Oliver Luck much of a chance to respond.

CBS Sports reported that just hours after posting his tweet, Manziel’s account was completely deleted off Twitter.

Now they are speculating on whether his account could have been hacked or did the former Texas A&M star regret putting his true feelings out there for all of social media to see?

No one will really know the answer to that except for Manziel. But if he really wants in the XFL or any league for that matter, he should let his talents on and off the field prove it. So far he hasn’t done either.

Between the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Manziel started eight games for the Cleveland Browns. He finished with a 2-6 record.

Manziel had a quick stint in the CFL in 2018 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. When that move went south, Hamilton traded Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes.

Manziel’s latest gig was with the Memphis Express in the now-defunct AAF. When the league folded after just one season, Manziel was out of the game once again.

Will Manziel get a shot at the XFL in 2020? It looks doubtful, however, when it comes to Vince McMahon you can never say never.