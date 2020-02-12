Jay Bouwmeester update: Latest after Blues player collapses on bench during Ducks game

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

During Tuesday night’s St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks game a scary moment arrived as Jay Bouwmeester collapsed while on his team’s bench. The incident happened not long after Bouwmeester had been on the ice for the Blues.

Here’s the latest Jay Bouwmeester update after Tuesday’s scare in Southern California.

Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester collapses mid-game

The St. Louis Blues were facing the Anaheim Ducks as part of the NHL’s Tuesday slate. However, according to TMZ’s report, the game took a scary turn when Jay Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed on his team’s bench in the first period.

It happened just after Bouwmeester had finished his shift in the game and returned to the bench. Teammates saw him pass out while on the bench and called for help.

Reportedly, Bouwmeester was stretchered to the locker room after he collapsed. He was then taken to a hospital for further evaluation and medical help.

Sportsnet shared a video from the moment when the Blues defenseman collapsed. As seen below, concerned players from both teams gathered around as Bouwmeester was put onto a stretcher. The game was also delayed at that time.

Latest Jay Bouwmeester update

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch indicated that Bouwmeester had suffered a cardiac episode during the game. Reportedly, the Blues’ staff was prepared for the situation as it happened and there was also a defibrillator “close by” after the scare occurred in Anaheim.

#stlblues telecast says Jay Bouwmeester was alert and responsive as he was being taken to the hospital. @Panger40 reported that a defibrillator was “close by” and #stlblues and #nhlducks trainers and doctors were on the case immediately. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 12, 2020

There’s also good news. The St. Louis Blues released a statement on Tuesday night regarding Jay Bouwmeester’s status. They reported he was “alert” and “conscious” after receiving medical treatment.

Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong said in the statement:

“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift. Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center,” the statement said.

“Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians. We will update Jay’s condition on Wednesday morning,” Armstrong said.

Here’s a picture tonight from the @AP after Jay Bouwmeester was taken to an ambulance after collapsing on the bench. A Ducks player coming over to comfort the #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/raTPmLDD96 — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) February 12, 2020

Bouwmeester’s career includes games streak, Stanley Cup title

Bouwmeester’s career has spanned 17 years in the NHL, first beginning back in the 2002-03 season with the Florida Panthers. Since then, he’s gone on to play in 1,241 career games, also playing for the Calgary Flames for four years, before joining the St. Lous Blues in 2012, per Hockey-Reference.

Over his time in the league, he’s tallied 88 goals, 336 assists, and plenty of help defensively. During one stretch of his career, he participated in 737 consecutive games, which had him on the ice for a decade. The veteran defenseman was also part of the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning team just last season.

The incident arrives not long after his team hosted the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis. It also brought players and teams from the league to offer their encouragement online. That included the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

We join the hockey community in sending our thoughts and well wishes to Jay Bouwmeester, his family and the Blues💙 https://t.co/cbV1xaTPXt — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 12, 2020

We join the hockey community and the St. Louis Blues in sending our thoughts and prayers to Jay Bouwmeester and his family. 💙💛 https://t.co/tM0qO8cbWf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 12, 2020

At the time of Jay Bouwmeester’s incident, the NHL game was tied 1-1. Due to the medical emergency, Tuesday night’s Blues vs. Ducks game was postponed, with makeup details pending.