How much did Tiger win today? Twitter reacts to Tiger Woods winning Masters for fifth time in career

Tiger Woods shocked the world today when he won the Masters for the fifth time in his career — just one less than the legendary Jack Nicklaus, who won six titles there.

“A big ‘well done’ from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus tweeted. “I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!”

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

It was something no one expected, as Woods had struggled for a few years now and most golf fans thought his time was finished.

How much did Tiger win today?

Tiger Woods won $2.07 million in prize money for his win at the 2019 Masters. He also got another legendary green jacket.

The $2.07 million that Tiger won today is his part of an $11.5 million purse for the tournament — $500,000 more than the prize fund from last year where Patrick Reed won $1.98 million.

This was also the third highest prize among the tournaments on the 2018-19 PGA schedule, with The Players Championship being the highest, paying out $12 5 million, with $2.25 million going to the winner.

Twitter responds to Tiger Woods win

Tiger Woods win was huge and athletes from all over the world — from all sports — chimed in with their congratulations.

Serena Williams, who knows all about coming back to win championships, said she was in tears watching the comeback.

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Tom Brady realized he will never be able to get to 15 titles.

Running the numbers on how long it’ll take me to get to 15… pic.twitter.com/PcNSF2oCzB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Sports Illustrated showed what happened last time that Tiger Woods won the Masters — 14 years ago.

Tiger waited a long, long time for this pic.twitter.com/lpdWF5IEf6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2019

Gold legend Phil Mickelson talked about how impressed he was and said that people watched history this weekend.

What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 14, 2019

Stephen Curry, who is collecting his own championships in the NBA said that it was the greatest comeback story in sports.

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

The Masters win was the first major gold title that Tiger Woods has won in over a decade.