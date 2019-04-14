Home > Sport

How much did Tiger win today? Twitter reacts to Tiger Woods winning Masters for fifth time in career

By
14th April 2019 4:05 PM ET
Leave a Comment
How much did Tiger win today?
Tiger Woods made history today by winning the Masters. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Globe-Photos

Tiger Woods shocked the world today when he won the Masters for the fifth time in his career — just one less than the legendary Jack Nicklaus, who won six titles there.

“A big ‘well done’ from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus tweeted. “I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!”

It was something no one expected, as Woods had struggled for a few years now and most golf fans thought his time was finished.

How much did Tiger win today?

Tiger Woods won $2.07 million in prize money for his win at the 2019 Masters. He also got another legendary green jacket.

The $2.07 million that Tiger won today is his part of an $11.5 million purse for the tournament — $500,000 more than the prize fund from last year where Patrick Reed won $1.98 million.

This was also the third highest prize among the tournaments on the 2018-19 PGA schedule, with The Players Championship being the highest, paying out $12 5 million, with $2.25 million going to the winner.

Twitter responds to Tiger Woods win

Tiger Woods win was huge and athletes from all over the world — from all sports — chimed in with their congratulations.

Serena Williams, who knows all about coming back to win championships, said she was in tears watching the comeback.

Tom Brady realized he will never be able to get to 15 titles.

Sports Illustrated showed what happened last time that Tiger Woods won the Masters — 14 years ago.

Gold legend Phil Mickelson talked about how impressed he was and said that people watched history this weekend.

Stephen Curry, who is collecting his own championships in the NBA said that it was the greatest comeback story in sports.

The Masters win was the first major gold title that Tiger Woods has won in over a decade.

Leave a Comment