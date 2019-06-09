How much did Rafael Nadal win today at the 2019 French Open?

At the latest edition of Roland Garros, it was star tennis player Rafael Nadal getting the win over Dominic Thiem.

The 33-year-old has now won three-straight French Opens for his career. That brings Nadal’s total French Open titles to 12 over his superstar career.

With the latest victory, it begs the question, just how much did Rafael Nadal win at the French Open 2019?

French Open 2019 prize money

Nadal picked up a dominant 2019 French Open win (6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 4-1) over Dominic Thiem on the Court Philippe Chatrier Sunday. The “King of Clay” is now adding a nice bit of money to his account for that victory.

The total prize money at this year’s French Open is a whopping €42.66 million ($48.38 million) between the men’s and women’s sides of the competition. Each of the men’s and women’s winners receives a nice cut of that.

Those who finished in other spots will be rewarded, but nowhere near as handsomely.

RAFAEL NADAL. KING OF CLAY 👑 • 12th French Open title

• Undefeated in French Open finals (12-0)

• Most titles at a single major (male or female) in tennis history pic.twitter.com/BiaAGE9ezF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2019

This year’s pot for the overall tournament is up by eight percent, according to WTA Tennis. The men’s and women’s winners also see their earnings increase by 4.55 percent over last year’s prize money.

This year’s grand prize for winning at Roland Garros is €2,300,000, ($2.6 million) for both the men’s and women’s champions. That means this year’s women’s champion, Ashleigh Barty will receive that much prize money, as will Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal’s net worth is quite nice

In a recent report from Express, they estimate that Nadal has career earnings of £80 million ($90.7 million) since he became a pro tennis player 18 years ago. They estimate that his overall net worth sits at a hefty £140 million ($158 million).

His other earnings come from working with different brands worldwide. These include the likes of sports company Nike, South Korean automaker Kia, and Back in 2010, Nadal collaborated with luxury watchmaker Richard Mille for a new watch.

He’s also served as an international ambassador with a bakery product company named Quely and has served as the face of Lanvin’s L’Homme Sport cologne.

With another win, Nadal can now rest easy knowing he’s accomplished his mission at Roland Garros. Having that bank account may help him rest easy too.