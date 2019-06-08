Who won the Belmont Stakes 2019? Results for order of finish, payout amounts

The final leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing arrived from New York on Saturday.

Unlike previous sloppy track events, this was a beautiful day at Belmont Park for the horses to run. So who won the Belmont Stakes 2019 race?

Here are the 151st Belmont Stakes results including the order of finish and payout amounts.

Belmont Stakes 2019 winner, order of finish

There were 10 horses contending for the Belmont Stakes victory when the gate’s opened. Ahead of the race, Wood Memorial winner Tacitus was still the favorite with 2-1 odds.

Tacitus was followed by Preakness winner War of Will at 4-1 odds, and Intrepid Heart at 5-1 odds.

Could War of Will become the first horse in 14 years to win the final two states of the Triple Crown without winning the Derby?

Right out of the gates, it was the 21-1 favorite Joevia with the lead. Tax, Spinoff, and War of Will were behind with Tacitus out of the picture early on. For the early part of the race, it appeared Joevia had it under control.

However, the No. 7 horse Sir Winston with jockey Joel Rosario made a move. Tacitus also roared into the picture, but Sir Winston ended up holding onto the lead and getting the win.

Both jockey Joel Rosario and trainer Mark Casse were excited over the big winner. Casse was also the trainer behind War of Will, the winner of the Preakness, and a runner-up amongst today’s contenders.

The official time was 2:28.30 for today’s win. Below is a look at today’s Belmont Stakes 2019 order of finish.

07 Sir Winston 20 Tacitus 01 Joevia 04 Tax 03 Master Fencer 06 Spinoff 02 Everfast 08 Intrepid Heart 09 War of Will 05 Bourbon War

Luckily today there were no challenges. While the commentary team pointed out there could be some contention with part of the race involving a bump or push, it involved both horses trained by Mark Casse.

Therefore, there was no objection made over the win.

Belmont Stakes payout amounts

Sir Winston was a 10-1 favorite in Saturday’s race and yielded $22.40 for a $2 bet to win. A bet to “Place” resulted in an $8.80 payout, with a “Show” bet bringing in $6.10.

Since Tacitus (9/5) came in second, a $2 bet for Place paid out $3.90, while Show paid out $3.20. Third-place horse Joevia (21-1) paid out $8.70 on the Show bets.

Sir Winston (10-1) wins the Belmont Stakespic.twitter.com/TPb67t5sQC — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 8, 2019

In addition to bets on just the winning horse, bets can be placed on the order of finish. That includes the top two (exacta), top three (trifecta), and top four (superfecta).

Exacta 7-10: $96 payout on $2 bet

Trifecta 7-10-1: $1,244 on $2 bet

Superfecta 7-10-1-4: $10,428 on $2 bet

As seen above, those Superfecta tickets had a pretty hefty payout. Of course, if bettors put $100 on some of those other bets, that’s not a bad payout either.