What time is the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019? Live stream, post positions, odds & winner predictions

On the heels of a crazy weekend in Kentucky 13 days ago, horse racing fans are prepping for the second leg of the Triple Crown races this Saturday. Just as the Kentucky Derby pre-race has The Kentucky Oaks, the Preakness celebrations get underway today, May 17, with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Post positions, current odds

Friday is a huge day at Pimlico Race Course. In fact, with no Triple Crown attempt on the line Saturday, some of the most anticipated races will take place this afternoon.

Horse Racing Nation indicates that this year’s field of three-year-old fillies will have nine entries and is the most wide-open in nearly a decade. The odds in this small field of contenders makes it a nice race to wager on.

Point of Honor is listed as the 5-2 favorite followed by Cookie Dough at 3-1. A horse to keep an eye on is Always Shopping. With morning line odds sitting at 4-1, Always Shopping is a great selection to key in your perfecta and trifecta wagers.

Below is a list of the post positions and current odds for today’s big race.

Sweet Diane – 15-1 Off Topic – 8-1 Ulele – 15-1 Cookie Dough – 3-1 Our Super Freak – 20-1 Always Shopping – 4-1 Brill – 5-1 Point of Honor – 5-2 Las Setas – 15-1

Live stream coverage

Live stream coverage of the 2019 Black-Eyed Susan race will be available through the NBC Sports Network. According to the NBC Sports schedule, horse racing fans can begin watching all the live action starting at 3 p.m. ET. The Black-Eyed Susan race is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET.

The NBC Sports Network App is free and easy to get. All you have to do is download the App to your phone, tablet or other device and you will be able to catch every second of the action.

Predictions

As we saw in the Kentucky Derby, anything can happen in these stakes races. Outside of the two favorites, a lot of these horses have long odds, which makes for a great payout.

It is hard to leave out the No. 8, Point of Honor. However, wagering on just the favorite isn’t always the best way to go in a short field. Throwing $2 on a long shot can help you score a much bigger payout!

Here are my predictions for today’s Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Winner — 8 (2,6)

Perfecta — 6,8/2,8/5,8

Trifecta — 4,6,8/2,5,7/6,7,8

Trifecta — 6-8/ALL/6-8

Longshot — 2,9