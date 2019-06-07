What time is Belmont Stakes 2019 race? TV schedule, post time, & field odds

The Belmont Stakes 2019 race arrives on Saturday, June 8, in what is normally the third part of a Triple Crown in thoroughbred horseracing.

However, the Kentucky Derby ended up with a contested finish and disqualified winner. The next race, the Preakness, didn’t feature the Derby winner, so that means no Triple Crown horse this year.

However, viewers are still eager to know what time is the Belmont Stakes 2019 race, based on the excitement of the latest draw and betting.

Belmont Stakes field of contenders, odds

A total of 10 horses will run in Saturday’s 2019 Belmont Stakes with several returning from the Preakness field. The race will go down in Elmont, New York on what looks to be a good track.

Weather reports indicate it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees. So far, there’s no precipitation on the forecast.

Coming in as the favorite right now is Tacitus at 5-2 odds, followed by Preakness winner War of Will at 4-1 odds. Tacitus was trained by Bill Mott and will have veteran jockey Jose Ortiz as the rider.

As of right now, Intrepid is a 6-1 favorite while Sir Winston is an 8-1 odds-on-favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Well-known trainer Todd Pletcher has a few horses to keep an eye with Spinoff and Intrepid Heart.

Here’s the complete field of contenders with their odds:

Joevia (Jose Lezcano) 17-1 Everfast (Luis Saez) 13-1 Master Fencer (Julien Leparoux) 10-1 Tax (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 10-1 Bourbon War (Mike Smith) 7-1 Spinoff (Javier Castellano) 12-1 Sir Winston (Joel Rosario) 8-1 Intrepid Heart (John Velazquez) 6-1 War of Will (Tyler Gaffalione) 4-1 Tacitus (Jose Ortiz) 5-2

Belmont Stakes 2019 TV schedule, race post time

The NBC Sports Network brings early coverage of horse racing on Saturday. They’ll have the Belmont Stakes Prep beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Viewers can watch on the NBC Sports Network via cable or satellite. In addition, there are NBC Sports Live mobile apps or streaming-media device options.

To say that the first two races of the Triple Crown were unpredictable is an understatement. Trust us – do NOT miss what could happen next at the Belmont Stakes tomorrow on NBC! pic.twitter.com/mUmPWsBW5f — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 7, 2019

Coverage of the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes will officially start at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with NBC providing the telecast. Viewers can watch on cable, satellite, or using over-the-air hi-definition antennae.

In addition, there’s the NBC website for cable and satellite customers to log into and see live streaming coverage, or NBC Sports Live apps.

For viewers looking to start watching just before the race happens, consider turning the coverage on around 6 p.m. Eastern Time or so.

As of this report, the approximate Belmont Stakes 2019 post time is 6:35 p.m. ET with NBC’s coverage set to go until 7 p.m. ET Saturday night.